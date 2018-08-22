High pressure meanders into South Jersey on Thursday and locks in through the weekend. Dry weather is expected until at least next Wednesday and the mugginess will go away. Feels like forever ago? Here's how long it's been since we've felt something like what's on the docket.
First, here's the 7-day forecast:
For many, you could say it's an A+ stretch from Thursday until at least Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable, the sunshine plentiful and the dew point low. In a month that has brought two heat waves as well as the hottest first half of August and all-time warmest half month stretch of overnight lows on record, this will be feeling quite nice, perhaps even to the heat lovers.
First half of Aug. scorched record
Thursday will likely average a dew point of 60 degrees. That is generally accepted on being of the border of "dry" and "a touch humid". Looking at record from the New Jersey State Climatologist's Office, the last time we have averaged a dew point that low was more than a month ago.
In Egg Harbor Township, it has been since July 9 since that dry of air has come in. On the typically soupy Delaware Bay, Fortescue last saw their dew point average in the dry category on July 19 (shocking that it's later than EHT, but that's for another story).
With dew points this low in August, rain will be hard to come by. There is a slight chance for a shower/storm on Monday or Tuesday. However, I believe we hold on rain-free until Wednesday. If that happens, that's a six day stretch of dry weather on our hands. Looking across all corners of South Jersey, it's been weeks since we have had a six day stretch of rain-free skies.
Atlantic City International Airport - June 29 to July 4 (six days)
Millville - June 28 to July 5 (eight day streak)
Cape May - June 24 to July 16 (the 23 day streak was the fifth longest dry streak in all of recorded history for the city!! Records go back to 1894.)
This will be a big boom for boardwalk businesses. While not each weekend has been wet, there have been at least a decent threat of rain in many of them. The weather looks to be a big positive as we round up the summer season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.