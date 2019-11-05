High pressure will dominate Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a potent cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing wet, not white, weather. Though it will feel awfully wintry afterward.
Temperatures will start off seasonable for early November; that means low to mid-40s. That’s cold enough for a light jacket or sweater starting out the day. Sky conditions have cleared out considerably overnight, and we’ll start out Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will be the reason for that, moving from the Great Plains into the Northeast.
Expect a sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. It’ll be a good day for leaf raking or checking out the foliage.
On the mainland, the clear sky, calm winds and low dew points will again make it a perfect night for “radiational cooling,” where the heat from the day efficiently escapes into space. Temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s and 40s during the evening. By Thursday morning, it’ll be around 32 in Millville and inland locations. The shore will be around 40.
Thursday will see a flip in the winds from northwest to southwest. Temperatures will respond accordingly to the warmer breeze coming through. The mean highs will jump into the low to mid-60s for Thursday. Think the same temperatures as Thursday, just without the damp feel in the air. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun.
Clouds will thicken up quickly after the sun sets Thursday. Between 7 and 9 p.m., rain will move in from west to east across the state. The rain will be light to moderate during the evening as a potent cold front comes through.
Now, there will be very cold (for November standards) air chasing down the rain. However, I still believe it fails to meet up to make it go from wet to white. Rain showers will end between 1 and 4 a.m. A strong north wind will blow in its wake, driving temperatures down to the 37-42 degree range early Friday morning.
Those temperatures are not impressive, but we’re not going to rise much from that morning low. That will be the impressive part. Air from the polar origins will continue to pump itself in. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s Friday. That’s about 15 degrees below average, the most a high temperature has been below average since my birthday — May 13.
However, mid-40s will not be the end of the story. When you factor in the winds, then it will feel like the 30s for the day. It’ll be a shock.
The winds will lighten up as the sun goes down, and that will allow temperatures to freefall. The mainland should be below 32 by midnight. Come Saturday morning, I’d imagine everywhere will be below freezing, even the shore.
Saturday will see plenty of sunshine, light winds but wintry temperatures. It’ll feel like you need to put your holiday lights up. Highs again will sit in the mid-40s.
