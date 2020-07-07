Wednesday and Thursday will be the kind of days you think of when you think summer — morning sun, a few afternoon storms, and warm and sticky weather. However, as we go to Friday, a storm, perhaps tropical trouble, will arrive.
Wednesday will see morning low temperatures between 70 to 75 degrees, above five degrees above average for this time of the year. Above average has been the theme this month, as it is most months. Only one day has been below average so far this July at Atlantic City International, and that won’t change until at least Friday.
Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. After about 1 p.m. hit-or-miss storms will fire up. However, I do believe most of the activity will stay to our west and the shore should bank on a dry day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for Woodbine and the mainland, with mid-80s in Wildwood Crest and the shore.
After 10 p.m., any storms will likely fizzle out. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, with areas of fog developing late. It’ll be a balmy night, more like South Carolina than South Jersey, with lows 70 to 75 degrees again.
Thursday will see increasing clouds throughout the day. However, the rain should stay to a minimum, keeping most outdoor work and plans fine. A dry morning will yield to a few showers and storms after 1 p.m. Many of you likely will stay storm-free, though. Highs will touch 90 inland, with the usual summer sea breeze making it a bit cooler along the islands.
All attention will then turn to the Friday to Saturday morning timeframe. A low pressure system will be in North Carolina on Thursday. From there, it will either move through the Delaware Bay and into New Jersey, or about 200 miles out to sea.
If it goes over the Delaware Bay and toward us, it’ll be a weak low pressure. If it goes more out to sea, it can turn into a tropical storm. Somewhere in between could yield a tropical depression or a stronger coastal low.
Either way, I believe the impacts will be the same. We’re looking at tropical downpours, especially along the coast, with some wind and likely minor-stage coastal flooding. The terminology of it being tropical or nontropical won’t matter much here.
I wouldn’t call Friday a washout yet, but I wouldn’t plan any full or even half-day outdoor projects or work. A steadier rain will fall.
Winds will be gusty, but we’ve seen much stronger this year. Sustained winds from the east or northeast at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s look to be a safe call along the shore, a little lower inland.
By Saturday morning, we’ll just have a drying westerly wind. However, it’ll just be a dry morning, as a cold front will bring scattered afternoon storms. It’ll be peak summer, with highs reaching 90 inland and mid-80s at the shore.
