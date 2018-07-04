Clint Johnson’s first ride in a helicopter was right before finishing school to become a rescue swimmer. But it wasn’t just a ride for fun — it ended with a 20-foot jump into the ocean.
The 27-year-old southern California native, who has been qualified as a rescue swimmer for nine months, said he wasn’t scared of the jump because of the rigorous training he went through.
“It’s something for anyone who wants to test their abilities mentally and physically,” he said, adding rescue swimmer school is extremely hard.
Of the approximately 50,000 members of the Coast Guard across the U.S., there are only 400 aviation survival technicians, or rescue swimmers, the men and women tasked with saving people during emergencies on the water, Chief Brad Fitzpatrick said, one reason being the intense mental and physical training swimmers have to go through in order to work.
Although each class, taught out of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has 24 seats, it’s tough to fill them, Fitzpatrick said, and even tougher to get them graduated.
Sam Legrand, 27, of Denver, has been qualified as a rescue simmer since September. He said that of his class of 20 students, only four graduated with him. He described the training as intense.
But the rigorous training is so swimmers can deal with all types of conditions, from rough surf to hurricane-force winds, and still get the job done. And that job isn’t just getting a victim to safety; it’s being an emergency medical technician, or EMT, too.
Fitzpatrick compared the job to being a paramedic in an ambulance, but being a swimmer in a helicopter. It’s all summed up in their motto — “So others may live.”
“The job itself gives a lot of meaning and purpose,” Legrand said. “The reason you train so hard is to help people in distress.”
Legrand was flying in a helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City, searching for a sunken boat June 8, when the crew received a call about a man who had chest pains on his boat about 70 miles southeast of the resort.
The crew was diverted to airlift the 64-year-old man, who also had a weak pulse, but they were getting low on fuel.
Legrand called it approaching “bingo” — the point the helicopter’s computer calculated the crew would have just enough fuel to get back to the station safely.
“We had to execute a somewhat dangerous hoist very quickly,” he said, adding they got the man to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.
Situations like the medevac can be high-stress, he said, but worth it.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s a really worthwhile job because of the mission, and it’s also a cool job and fun.”
For Johnson, who swam at the University of Tennessee, and Legrand, who swam competitively in high school, a career in the water made perfect sense.
“I wanted to continue my athleticism in some way,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t think of any other job where you get to train and keep in physical condition and get paid to do it.”
Even after school, they train as a part of their job, about two hours or more every day.
The occupation draws swimmers, lifeguards, surfers and other athletes.
“I think it’s a very common thing where they have this calling, where they want to use their skills, whether it’s swimming or surfing, and use it for a greater good,” Legrand said.
