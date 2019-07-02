The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of South Jersey Tuesday.
The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and weak winds will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories. While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the midday and afternoon.
Air quality alerts often come with high heat. South Jersey will likely begin the first day of a five day long heat wave on Tuesday. Air temperatures will be at or above 90 degrees on the mainland until Saturday. The heat index will stay in the 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but likely rise to 100 or above on Friday and Saturday.
Ground ozone is created by chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. This is caused by industry emission, car exhaust, gasoline vapors, among others.
To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise.
