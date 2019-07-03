ATLANTIC CITY — UNICO National, an Italian American cultural charity, will hold its annual Person of the Year banquet at Resorts Casino Hotel on July 12.
This year, UNICO will honor several members of the St. Michael's Church Preservation Society, Atlantic County Freeholder Chairwoman Amy Gatto and Princeton Antiques owner Robert Ruffolo.
In addition, 10 scholarships will be awarded to high school students who have shown dedication to the organization's motto, "Service Above Self."
UNICO stands for Unity, Neighborliness, Integrity, Charity and Opportunity, and was chartered in 1980 to celebrate the cultural heritage of Italian Americans in New Jersey, and to foster avenues of charity.
Over nearly 40 years, UNICO has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to local high school students with a record of academic success and community service.
