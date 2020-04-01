Public hearings on a proposed Atlantic City Expressway toll hike should go forward this week…

In spite of prohibitions against groups of people gathering, the South Jersey Transportation…

Atlantic City International Airport has focused on getting air service to big cities in the …

The loss of the Miss America Competition, which starts this week in its new home in Connecti…

If You Go

WHAT: Public hearings on toll increases of almost 40% on the Atlantic City Expressway, the first since 2008.

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: A live stream of the hearings or a recording of them can be found on the SJTA’s website, sjta.com.

DETAILS ON PLAN: at sjta.com

HOW TO COMMENT: Call 888-747-5272 and enter Conference Entry Code 493192, or email to publiccomment@sjta.com or regular mail to SJTA, Attn: Executive Director, Farley Service Plaza, P.O. Box 351, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 20. Authority representatives will also be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 609-965-6060, ext. 277.