The Atlantic City Airshow will return to the skies for the 17th year this summer with a special appearance from an international flight team.
Atlantic City Chamber President Joe Kelly, the show’s organizer, announced that the 2019 Airshow will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Along with welcoming back the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, United States Army Golden knights and the GEICO Skytypers, this year's show was selected as one of the first eight airshows in North America that will feature the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Red Arrows.
Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows consists of 11 pilots, nine of whom fly in the display, and more than 100 support personnel and technicians, the chamber said in a press release.
One of the world’s premier aerobatic teams, the Red Arrows have completed almost 5,000 displays, in 57 countries, since its opening 1965 season. The team flies British‐built BAE Systems Hawk T1 fast‐jets.
Each of the pilots has previous fast‐jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier, enabling the RAF to secure the skies and protect the nation and its interests, 365‐days a year.
The Air Show will also feature some action on the water this year. According to the event's Facebook page, the racing boat Miss Geico will take to the ocean and the GEICO Skytypers will take to the air to battle it out to see who is faster during the airshow.
The USAF Air Demonstration Squadron ("Thunderbirds") is the air demonstration squadron of the United States Air Force (USAF). The
Thunderbirds perform aerial demonstrations in the F‐16C Fighting Falcon. Much of the Thunderbirds' display alternates between maneuvers performed by the diamond, and those performed by the opposing solos, all with magnificent accuracy and precision.
The full schedule with all performers will be released closer to the Atlantic City Airshow event.
Tickets for the Air Show are on sale now for the VIP Viewing Package.
The Atlantic City Airshow is a community partnership between the Greater Atlantic City Chamber; the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority; the City of Atlantic City; the 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard; South Jersey Transportation Authority; FAA William J. Hughes Tech Center; The Atlantic City International Airport; David Schultz Airshows, LLC; and others.
“The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is pleased to support the Atlantic City Airshow, New Jersey’s largest event,” said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. “This event attracts spectators to our destination during the midweek and showcases Atlantic City’s great amenities to hundreds of thousands of visitors.”
