The Pleasantville Fire Department responded to a fire in an unoccupied duplex at 23 East Delilah Road Monday evening.
Crews arrived to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. to find heavy fire on the first floor at the rear of the home, Battlion Chief Ken Crawford said.
A neighbor notified firefighters that the building was unoccupied and crews worked to extinguish the fire. The home was searched after the fire was under control.
Absecon, North Field, Atlantic City and the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Departments also responded to the structure fire.
One Absecon firefighter was injured, but was treated at the scene.
The duplex experienced smoke damage throughout the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.