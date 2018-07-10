The combination of an extremely high astronomical tide as a result of the Thursday new moon and change in wind direction associated with Tropical Storm Chris in the Atlantic Ocean will make for rounds of coastal flooding starting Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the next four new moons will bring higher than no…
Coastal residents, renters, day-trippers and commuters can anticipate brief, localized road closings. The first block or two of susceptible bayshore roads may have water on them as well in the hours near the nighttime high tides.
Minor coastal flooding is anticipated to begin during the Wednesday evening high tides for the Atlantic Ocean and last until Friday evening. The bays will begin to have spotty flooding Thursday evening, though not all bays will flood. This will last until either Friday or Saturday evening.
We can thank the position of the moon for this. The new moon will coincide with its closest approach to the Earth, also knows as perigee.
“The gravitational pull of the moon will be stronger than average, hence the higher tides,” said Anthony Broccoli, professor of meteorology at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, previously reported to The Press.
The time between each new moon is about 29.5 days, while the time between perigee to perigee is 27.3 days.
“It just so happens that they will occur at about the same time over the next few months,” Broccoli said.
This brings the astronomical tide, which is what the tide level would be minus atmospheric and weather factors, close to minor flood stage. In Atlantic City, the Thursday evening astronomical tide is 5.73 feet, just 0.27 feet, or around 3 inches, shy of minor coastal flood stage. Friday's is expected to be 5.81 feet.
Chris, which was a Tropical Storm at the time of writing though forecasted to be a Hurricane by Wednesday morning, will help push waters into flood stage. The counter-clockwise spinning system will change winds from the northwest Tuesday to an easterly direction Wednesday afternoon. This is expected to continue until Friday. While winds will not be strong, it will add an extra 0.4 feet of water to Atlantic City for the 7:42 p.m. Thursday evening high tide, bringing water levels to 6.1 feet and above the 6 feet needed for minor flood stage.
Ventnor City Emergency Management Coordinator Donna Peterson said in a previous report that it’s important to remember towns like Ventnor are islands, and coastal flooding happens.
“When coastal flooding is at night (like it is through Thursday), it does make it easier for us, because the roads aren’t that congested,” Peterson commented.
You can see if your location is expected to flood below.
Barnegat Light
Atlantic City
Cape May
Greenwich (Cumberland County near the Delaware Bay)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.