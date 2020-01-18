Question: I recently bought a number of old salt and pepper shakers at a yard sale. They appear to be in perfect condition, and I would appreciate anything you can tell me about one set that is unusual. It is a pair of tall, clear, glass shakers, each decorated with an upright dancing ballerina dressed in a devil-style costume. One dancer wears black and the other wears red. Both have a cork stopper that appears to be original, and each identifies the seller as “Enesco.” — R.B., Marmora
Answer: The salt and pepper duo you describe is one of the rare 1950s vintage Enesco “She Devils Ballerina Girls” sets.
Enesco Corporation, one of America’s oldest importing companies, was founded by Louis R. Miller Jr. in 1958. It began as a small import division of the N’Sure Company, a wholesale merchandising catalog. In 1967, Enesco was recognized as a separate company.
Located in Illinois, the firm offered top quality gift, garden and home products. It quickly became an industry leader in the sale and distribution of gift ware and collectibles from the 1970s through the 1990s. Although Enesco carried the very popular Precious Moments line for 25 years, the firm filed for bankruptcy in 2007 and has gone through several sales of the company.
Several of the “She Devil” ballerina pattern salt and peppers with dancers clad in cold-painted red and black tutus and tights, and without chips, cracks or paint loss but with original corks and labels sold for $50 to $90 in late 2019.
Question: For many years our family has owned what we call “The Palmer Cox Brownie Mug” given to one of the late cousins about a century ago as a baptismal gift. It is a 2-inch high, quadruple silver-plated cup decorated with eight tiny Palmer Cox characters, If possible, we hope you can provide some information about the mug and Palmer Cox. — H.C., Villas
Answer: Canadian author, illustrator and poet Palmer Cox (1840-1924) is best known for the series of humorous books he wrote about his Brownies, a mischievous group of kindhearted sprites beloved by children and adults from the 1890s to the 1920s.
Born in Quebec, Cox later moved to San Francisco where he lived until 1875, then to New York where he studied illustration and contributed editorial cartoons. His early publication of the Brownies’ adventures soon appeared in important American magazines.
Later produced as dolls with large round eyes and as souvenirs, Cox’s Brownies became household, recreational and advertising items as their widespread following grew.
Cox leased Brownie figures to a number of companies that made dolls, figures, puzzles, games, toys, ceramics, soap and tobacco. Eastman Kodak named one of its first popular hand-held cameras, the Eastman Kodak Brownie Camera, after them.
A Palmer Cox 2-inch-high, quadruple plate four-handled mug with eight Brownie characters made from 1890 to 1900 recently sold for $50.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
