4:30 p.m.: And they're on!
The Chainsmokers hit the stage at 4:30 p.m. today on the Atlantic City beach for their concert. @ACPressJackson pic.twitter.com/si0tpg3EHK— Vincent Jackson (@ACPressJackson) July 29, 2018
3:45 p.m.: Fans get ready for the main act, The Chainsmokers, with about half an hour to go.
Singer-songwriter Bazzi has left the stage. The headliners, the Chainsmokers, are scheduled to start their set at 4:15 p.m. today on the Atlantic City beach. @ACPressJackson pic.twitter.com/lh8zgkQi6e— Vincent Jackson (@ACPressJackson) July 29, 2018
2:45 p.m. Up next, Bazzi will perform at 3 p.m. on the Atlantic City stage before headliner The Chainsmokers go on at 4:15 p.m.
DJ Gryffin has finished his set. Next up at 3 p.m. is singer-songwriter Bazzi during the Chainsmokers concert on the beach today in Atlantic City. @ACPressJackson pic.twitter.com/O9ujOQGZqa— Vincent Jackson (@ACPressJackson) July 29, 2018
Robert Byrd, 21, of Egg Harbor City, and Paige Klinger, 20, of Mays Landing, on the beach of Atlantic City for today's Chainsmokers concert. @ACPressJackson pic.twitter.com/g0HffJR4bF— Vincent Jackson (@ACPressJackson) July 29, 2018
1:45 p.m.: Gryffin kicks off the second Atlantic City beach concert ahead of acts Bazzi and The Chainsmokers.
Griffyn getting the party started here on the AC beach! pic.twitter.com/YWGifstAQs— Erin Grugan (@ACPressGrugan) July 29, 2018
1:15 p.m.: T-minus 15 minutes until the first act, Gryffin, is set to go on and people are getting their spots right before the stage.
Crowds begin to gather up by the stage for the #chainsmokers beach fest concert in @AtlanticCityNow @ThePressofAC #concert pic.twitter.com/N8vfKs8pzt— Dale Gerhard (@acpcape_dale) July 29, 2018
12:45 p.m.: Heavy traffic continues on the Boardwalk at beach concert entrances.
Here we go, AC! A lot of sunscreen and water needed today! pic.twitter.com/xZz1WptHlV— Erin Grugan (@ACPressGrugan) July 29, 2018
Atlantic City police advise concertgoers to use appropriate exists at the end of the event and to not walk over the dunes to get out of the venue.
12:15 p.m.: As the concert area fills up, fans wait their turn to get a spot on the beach, even some who plan to enjoy the music from afar.
Under the hot sun but beyond the concert gates, friends Brooke Kratzer, Meredith Hartman and Kylie Wagstaff, of Pennsylvania, hang out on the beach. They didn’t get tix for @TheChainsmokers but wanted to listen. The crowds file in behind them pic.twitter.com/bzNexa0Tjd— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
And it just keeps growing! pic.twitter.com/gaFMR9WaMU— Erin Grugan (@ACPressGrugan) July 29, 2018
11:45 a.m.: Crowds of people are slowly let onto the sand. Lines of fans extended four blocks along the Boardwalk prior to noon, when gates officially open.
Sam Mcclean and Taylor Shepack, of Reno, Nevada, heading to the concert and staying cool. pic.twitter.com/YYbhvogv3A— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
And the crowds are allowed onto the sand, at least. Pretty serious line over at general admission now: pic.twitter.com/19SDVEpk3E— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
The general admission section of the line is being let onto the beach for today's Chainsmokers concert in Atlantic City. @ACPressJackson pic.twitter.com/K7KW9K5VkS— Vincent Jackson (@ACPressJackson) July 29, 2018
11:15 a.m.: Less than an hour left until gates open for the Atlantic City beach concert, and more people are joining lines on the Boardwalk.
There’s about an hour left until the gates open here. More fans lining up now: pic.twitter.com/rvFMOexwv0— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
More photos from the Gold entrance line ahead of showtime for @TheChainsmokers show on the beach pic.twitter.com/VoCyKV2W44— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
10:45 a.m.: Fans near and far are waiting in line on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for beach concert headliner The Chainsmokers and opening acts Bazzi and Gryffin.
Alexander Prusky, 20, of Albany, New York, was about the 25th person in line waiting at the Gold entrance Sunday morning.
Alexander Prusky, 20, from Albany, NY, was about the 25th person in line waiting at the Gold entrance. He’s passing the time by making a poster and drawing the cover art of @TheChainsmokers’ “Side Effects” song pic.twitter.com/Xft2Qbe4kQ— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
“I’ve been waiting for this since winter,” Prusky said. “So far I’ve enjoyed where their music is going . . . I’m just waiting to see what comes next.”
10:15 a.m.: Some people are eager to get front seats to the show on the Atlantic City beach. Lines are starting to form at the Gold admission entrance on the Boardwalk.
There’s more of a line over at Gold admission. Several people in line here have been waiting since 8 am pic.twitter.com/jTV5YkzBNx— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
On the right, Brianna Ortiz, 20, from Pennsburg, PA, said she just saw Bazzi perform on Friday in Montclair. “The way he thinks is amazing, he’s so pure,” she says. pic.twitter.com/XGfs3XZoXK— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
9:45 a.m.: About four hours ahead of Sunday's first opening act for the Atlantic City beach concert, there are no lines at the general admission entrance on the Boardwalk, but some Chainsmokers fans are looking forward to the main act later this afternoon.
No lines yet at general admission tent, but found sisters Rachel, 16, and Jenna Mandell, 18, here for the concert from Mount Olive, but staying on LBI at a family beach house. “I never saw @TheChainsmokers in concert. When I saw this opportunity, I said “let’s go!,”” Jenna says pic.twitter.com/7QSmRO9zRY— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 29, 2018
Despite a less-than-ideal beach concert crowd Thursday night, organizers are expecting fans to pack the beach Sunday afternoon for a set by The Chainsmokers.
The electronic pop act follow a show that was originally supposed to feature pop artist Demi Lovato, but was re-billed with Cheat Codes and Lauv after the singer was hospitalized earlier this week for a reported drug overdose.
“I’m sure there were some who decided not to go (on Thursday), but I’m hopeful that they come on Sunday,” said Ike Richman, spokesman for concert promoter Live Nation. “I would think that if people were unable to go Thursday, knowing that the weather will be great Sunday with a great headliner, I think anyone who wasn’t able to go Thursday will be going Sunday.”
People who paid for tickets to Thursday’s show before Lovato canceled will have their tickets honored at Sunday’s Chainsmokers show. Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.
“While under difficult circumstances this week, together with Live Nation we were able to put together several options for ticket holders of Thursday night’s beach concert,” said Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty.
Richman said an act such as the Chainsmokers can help add an extra day of tourism in the city.
“I think the beach concert series is great for the region, particularly when the show is on a Sunday when some may have gone home but instead stay later and experience the things the city has to offer like the restaurants, hotels and beaches,” he said.
Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny with low humidity.
The Grammy-winning Chainsmokers have had 12 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with their biggest hit being “Closer” in 2016, which peaked at No. 1, according to Billboard. This was the same year the duo won their first Grammy award for Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down.”
They have more than 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify, according to the streaming service.
Artists Bazzi and Gryffin will be the opening acts for Sunday’s show.
Bazzi’s single “Mine” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in January and topped the Pop Songs Airplay Chart, according to Billboard. He averages more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Gryffin has had six songs place on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart, according to the website.
Gates are set to open at noon Sunday. Gryffin is set to go on at 1:30 p.m., followed by Bazzi at 3 p.m. and the Chainsmokers at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and range from $39.50 to $115.44.
