Events
Friday, Dec. 13
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
OC ARTS CENTER POTTERY & MOSAICS SALE: daily through Dec. 14; handmade items by local artists; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
LIVING NATIVITY: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by Holy Trinity Parish; musical presentation by children from the parish, cookies, hot chocolate; St. James Church, Ventnor, free admission.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
ABSECON VFW POST 9462 & AUXILIARY WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; refreshments; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-335-6350.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; open to adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GRACE LUTHERAN COOKIE WALK: 9 a.m. to noon; cookies are all homemade; $8 per pound; apple pies, crafts, holiday items and decadent hot chocolate for sale; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-404-0257 or GraceLutheranSPNJ.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Santa Claus, tour the museum, live music; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LOWER TOWNSHIP ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; floats, bands, community groups and fire trucks; Bayshore Road from Breakwater Road to Rosehill Parkway, North Cape May. 609-827-8771 or TownshipOfLower.org.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
Sunday, Dec. 15
‘BACK TO BETHLEHEM’ — LIVING NATIVITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; follow the star to the stable where you will see Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, wise men and barnyard animals; hot chocolate and homemade cookies; Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, free. 609-628-2224.
NICK FEDOROFF COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: noon to 3 p.m.; join Santa, the City of Cape May Police Department, and the City of Cape May for free holiday fun; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9539.
Monday, Dec. 16
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE: 6 to 9 p.m.; indulge in the making of Chocolate Soufflés, Chocolate Crème Brûlée, and a Chocolate Decadence Torte; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays landing, $75. 609-343-5655 or Altantic.edu/Workforce.
ATLANTIC COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY SWEET SALE: 3 to 6 p.m.; holiday home-baked cookies, breads, candies; sold by the pound; proceeds benefit the ACHS; Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
BETH EL MOVIE DAY: 3 to 5 p.m.; call for movie title; includes snacks, including popcorn and drinks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
BOOK CLUB MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; discuss this month’s read, “The Book Charmer” by Karen Hawkins; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
BRIDGE: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30; weekly play challenges; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
DIY SOAP & BATH BOMBS: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
FREE (R) MOVIE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. Dec. 16, 20, 22, Maria Moss, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, $35. 609-926-7991, ext. 3 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for adults; learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents, surfing the Internet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
ORIGAMI CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 28; open to all experience levels, beginners welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
ORNAMENT WORKSHOP: ‘WRAPPED HOLIDAY DECORATIONS’: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Molly McKeefery; learn how to create a beautiful holiday ornaments using different materials such as ribbons, yarn, fabric, twine, and more; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
WALK-IN ESL LAB: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30; self-directed session where participants can access the language-learning software Rosetta Stone, along with other library resources, to improve English skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; “Karolina’s Twins” by Ronald. H. Balson; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
INTERACTIVE FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; watch a fun holiday movie and interact with the movie using props provided at the program; refreshments provided; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; stop by the library for 6 rounds of trivia; winning team will receive prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
YOUR LIBRARY 24/7 — TIPS, TRICKS, AND THINGS TO TRY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for ages 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use the database, get started on your genealogy research; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make a baked treat; Avalon Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive, Avalon; registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; helps prepare for the GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
MAH JONG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; bring your current year cards and tiles; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES THE JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes the Jersey Cape Writers; open mic, participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; get help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WARSAW GHETTO: A SHOWING AND DISCUSSION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Robert Holden; showing of “A Film Unfinished”; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
HOLIDAY ORNAMENT DROP-IN CRAFT: 2 to 4 p.m.; create a festive ornament to take home; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
MOVIE AND A SNACK: 10 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Saturday, Dec. 21
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 23
FREE PG MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOVIE AND A SNACK: 10 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 26
DROP IN KWANZAA CRAFT: 2 p.m.; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through January, 2020; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Jan. 3
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Saturday, Jan. 4
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION STRATEGIC PLANNING INITIATIVE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Middle Township Public Schools will be developing a strategic plan to engage employees, parents, students, community members, business owners, and government leaders in the future planning of the school district; Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; baked ziti and sausage; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 14
LUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; hear talks on popular topics of history, culture and the arts over lunch; Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburg Ave., Cape May, $20. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; brunch spread and chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Monday, Dec. 23
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch with friends and neighbors while supporting our local restaurants; Downbeach Deli, 8 S. Essex Ave., Margate, attendees pay their own check. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, Dec. 28
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 11
HOLIDAY TOY AND FOOD DRIVE: daily through Dec. 18; Teamsters Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items; drop off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-641-2331 or TeamstersLocal331.org.
MITTEN TREE: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 23; Longport Historical Society will sponsor their annual Mitten Tree in Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves, hats, and “fun” underwear for younger children; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Saturday, Dec. 14
BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE DAY WITH SANTA PAWS: noon to 2 p.m.; bring one donation item for Beacon, and receive a $20 Fischer Flowers gift card and a free photo with Santa Paws and your pet; rain/snow date is Dec. 21; Fischer Flowers, 2322 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-390-7946.
Saturday, Dec. 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 11
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; preschoolers ages 2 1/2 — 5 and their caregivers are invited to Preschool Story Time; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2020; provided in partnership with Stockton State University; after-school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; for ages 1-4; stories, songs, stickers, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; story time for 0-3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Dec. 12
‘123 READ’: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Dec. 31, 2020; help us build Lego masterpieces after school every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ROBOTICS CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; building robots for 9-11 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
CODE YOUR HERO: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; all skill levels are welcome, grades 2-8; celebrate Computer Science Education Week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 14
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY GINGERBREAD CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; enjoy stories and decorate a gingerbread house using candies, icing and graham crackers; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy stories and decorate a gingerbread house with supplies; bring an empty, clean, dry pint or half-pint milk or juice carton for each child attending; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
POLAR EXPRESS MOVIE EXPERIENCE: 1 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; wear your PJs (or comfy clothes) and join our lively conductor and crew for hot chocolate and festive treats; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; volunteering group for ages 13 to 18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Monday, Dec. 16
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for ages 1-4; entertain yourself with our puzzles and blocks, while enjoying music and a snack; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; for ages 2 to 4 years old; introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, song, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for babies and toddlers ages 0 — 2 1/2 and their caregivers; stories, songs and one-on-one reading time; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS: GINGERBREAD: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; decorate a gingerbread house-all materials provided; for ages 8 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CREATIVE CRAFTS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for kids ages 6 to 12; take home crafts with seasonal themes; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TODDLER TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; stories, rhymes, music, and movement for children 18-36 months and their caregivers; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
TODDLER TIME: SNOWFLAKE CRAFT: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of learning through play; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4 to 6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 21
DROP OFF BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; pancakes and pajamas with Santa for ages 2 to 8; games, crafts, pictures, dance party; parents can drop kids off and finish their Christmas shopping; Sea the Future Learning Center, 901 S. Shore Road, Marmora, $25 ($5 off if you bring a sibling/friend). 609-224-0347.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for tweens to enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Dec. 23
CHOCOLATE DIPPING FUN: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 9 to 15; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 26
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
FAMILY MOVIE: 2 to 4 p.m.; watch a classic holiday movie and interact with the characters using props provided by the library; make a simple craft following the movie; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050.
POP UP STORY TIME: 3:15 to 4 p.m.; story time for all ages; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 11
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Dec. 12
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Dec. 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 3 to 4 p.m.; for all ages; members will not only be able to interact with one another through learning the game, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
SIP AND SNACK BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. second Saturdays through Dec. 14; for adults; enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing the book of the month; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, Dec. 15
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 16
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ESCAPE AND ENJOY AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
KNITTERS: 1 to 3 p.m.; bring your own materials and join the group in the cozy library; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for December, “Varina” by Charles Frazier; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 19
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; casual, social group that includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for December, “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens and adults; “A Winter Dream” by Richard Paul Evans; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled “Healthy Skin Care” will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; bring your own original play; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Jan. 4
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Jan. 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 13
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 11
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; for ages 18 and older; bring a mat, limited supply available; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 12/18 class will begin at 6:15 p.m.; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
BODY MASS INDEX SCREENINGS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 20; Tai Chi and Qigong classes for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 219 N. White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 16
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COFFEE WITH A DOC: ‘MATTERS OF THE HEART’: 9 to 10 a.m.; learn about the services that AtlantiCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute provides, find out more about heart disease, risk factors and ways to stay healthy; talk features Kenneth Khaw, M.D., board-certified interventional cardiologist at AtlantiCare Physician Group; Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, 212 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; Yoga Nidra on 12/16/19 will extend class to noon; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations for instructor accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
Friday, Dec. 20
WELLNESS SEMINAR: ‘HEALTHY AGING FOR ANY AGE’: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-677-7507.
Saturday, Dec. 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 6
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Jan. 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Wednesday, Dec. 11
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m., performance by the Inspirational Choral Ensemble of Second Baptist Church of Atlantic City at Absecon Presbyterian, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; $10; proceeds support the ministries of both churches; free dessert reception to follow in fellowship hall. 609-641-3759 or AbseconPresby.org.
CAPE MAY HOLIDAY RECEPTION AND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; traditional Christmas music with the 55-voice Angelus Chorus, Tapestry String Quartet, and Tenor John Taylor; directed by Richard Stanislaw; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-226-4003 or AngelusChorus.org.
HOLIDAY SONGS WITH THE FIDDLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; students and professional musicians from the Music Studio in Linwood will perform traditional Celtic Christmas songs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHANCEL CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 to 5:15 p.m.; traditional Christmas carols presented by the Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church; features an original Christmas cantata, “The Light of the World” with words and music by Donald T. Kelly; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
CHRISTMAS LESSONS AND CAROLS: 3:45 to 5 p.m.; choirs and friends of Church of the Advent and Cape May Presbyterian Church, along with their English Handbell Choirs, will join to offer the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols; reception will follow; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, free will offering taken. 609-884-3065.
SUITE INSPIRATION’S GALA CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; homemade refreshments after the concert; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, free admission, donations welcome for the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship fund. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; “Let the Bells Ring!” Christmas concert; Parish of St. John Neumann, 680 Town Bank Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-884-1656 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CAPE SHORE CHORUS PRESENTS HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6-7 p.m.; presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rich Chiemingo; medley of traditional and modern songs of the season and the stories behind their creation; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
ROSS ELEMENTARY CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Ross Elementary School Choir to perform at the library; stop by and hear the children’s performance; reception will follow; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
HOLIDAY JAZZ WITH TONY DAY AND FRIENDS: 2 to 3 p.m.; light refreshments; join Tony Day and Friends for a jazz-filled afternoon of holiday tunes; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Religion
Friday, Dec. 13
LIVING NATIVITY: 6 p.m.; on the grounds of St. James Church, Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor; presented by Holy Trinity Parish; free hot chocolate and cookies in Memorial Hall following the program. 609-822-7105.
Saturday, Dec. 14
LIVING NATIVITY: 1 to 2 p.m.; presented by First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing; Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHRISTMAS SERVICE: 2 to 3 p.m.; annual Christmas service at Historic Pomona Union Protestant Church, Genoa Avenue and White Horse Pike, Pomona. 609-965-1195.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 a.m. to noon; enjoy refreshments while talking politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion and more; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Monday, Dec. 23
HANUKKAH GAME DAY: noon to 4 p.m.; Chanukah luncheon and game day; includes lunch and snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $12, reservations requested. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
