A number of roads will be closed starting next week for road work, according to Linda Gilmore, the public information officer for Atlantic County.
For all traffic advisories, police and traffic directors will be on site to assist, Gilmore said. The county advises motorists to follow the posted detour and allot extra travel time or seek an alternate route.
Starting Monday, July 29 — and continuing for approximately five weeks — Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Route 9 and Shore Road Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to make way for work by the New Jersey American Water Company. Work could continue into Friday in the case of inclement weather.
There will be an overnight detour on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township between Fire Road and the Garden State Parkway between Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, July 30 at 6 a.m. for work by South Jersey Gas. Access to exit 37 will remain open, and drivers will be directed westbound onto Washington Avenue.
Starting Wednesday, July 31 — and continuing for approximately four weeks — there will be a detour in the westbound lane of Mill Road in Northfield between Shore Road and and Route 9, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., for work by the New Jersey American Water Company. The eastbound lane will remain open.
From Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2, Cologne Avenue will be closed to traffic between the White Horse Pike and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for county road resurfacing.
