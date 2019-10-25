Ongoing county road work projects will cause some delays and detours for drivers next week.
Beginning Monday, construction on the guardrail will cause a lane closure at the intersection of Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road and Clarks Landing Road in Egg Harbor City.
The lane closure will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 1.
In Galloway, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be an alternating traffic pattern starting Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Pomona Road near the intersection at Jimmie Leeds Road starting Tuesday. The roadway improvement project will continue through Monday, Nov. 4.
In Egg Harbor Township, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the eastbound lane of Delilah Road between Tremont Avenue and the Atlantic City Expressway overpass.
Due to the road resurfacing project, Tremont Avenue will be closed during this time and other streets that connect to Delilah Road may be periodically blocked.
Drivers on their routes may experience delays and should plan for additional travel time or seek an alternate route, a county spokesperson said.
All traffic advisories are weather permitting. More information can be found by visiting www.aclink.org.
