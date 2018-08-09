EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Gridlock.
Motorists were hit with a traffic delay along Washington Avenue heading east following a crash in the Atlantic City Expressway that happened Thursday morning.
At 1:40 p.m., however, lanes on the expressway had reopened, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
Prior to the re-openings, drivers inched along scenic routes, stuck in long lines of traffic.
Doughty Road between Fire Road and Washington Avenue was still backed up due to traffic being funneled off the Expressway.
The accident occurred at 8 a.m. when a dump truck collided with the Fire Road bridge overpass, according to state police.
The truck, which was carrying rocks, struck the overpass, state police said.
When the truck struck the bridge, police said some rocks went off the top of the truck and landed on the Atlantic City Expressway, striking a Kia Optima.
Neither the driver of the dump truck nor the driver of the Kia Optima were injured Thursday, state police said.
"The cleanup continues at the accident scene," said Mark Amorosi, a spokesman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority which operates the Atlantic City Expressway.
State Police had blocked off the Atlantic City Expressway to traffic near the overpass and diverted motorists onto the Garden State Parkway south as of 12:45 p.m.
Motorists coming off the Parkway and onto Washington Avenue faced delays at the Fire Road intersection.
Atlantic County planning and engineering officials checked the scene for damage, according to Linda Gilmore, a spokeswoman for Atlantic County government.
Police block at the intersection of Washington Ave and Fire Road @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/DVYvgz8Hn1— marissa (@marissaluca98) August 9, 2018
Fire Road in the township was also closed between Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Delilah Road in Pleasantville, according to Atlantic County officials.
Route 9 in Pleasantville was also closed in the area of the Atlantic City Expressway overpass and traffic is being diverted at California Avenue to Shore Road, according to officials.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.