Power has been restored to all of Cape May County.
"We had an issue with a transformer at our sub station that impacted customers for about a custom from about 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The outage occurred as crews were working to transform load from a damaged transformer to a temporary transformer," said Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City Electric.
At the height of the outage all of West Cape May and Cape May Point were without power.
"They went to switch over (from temporary equipment at the sub-station) and they lost the three lines coming in." said Jerry Inderwies Jr., Deputy City Manager and Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Cape May said.
However, that has since been resorted. Cape May started to lose power at 5:57 p.m.
While the cause was mechanical, sustained winds of 25-35 mph in Cape May and along the shore, coupled with wind gusts in the 40s or around 50 mph in Lower Cape May County threatens to cause additional spotty outages.
