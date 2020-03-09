Princeton University announced Monday that it will be switching to virtual instruction starting March 23.
The university will also be limiting the number and size of campus gatherings, part of new policies aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 before it’s seen on campus, according to the university’s Twitter account.
“These and other measures will cause significant disruption and inconvenience, but we strongly believe that actions taken now will help decrease risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh these short-term disruptions,” according to the post, which encourages students to stay home after spring break.
The policies are in place through April 5, when officials will reassess.
After announcing an increase in the total number of “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, state officials plan to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to update the public.
A briefing from Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will include Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.
Oliver said Sunday that there are six total cases in the state, but officials are waiting on testing from the Centers for Disease Control to confirm. There are currently 27 patients under investigation across the state, including two in Cumberland County.
The latest to test positive include two healthcare workers, a 70-year-old Teaneck, Bergen County, man and a 32-year-old West New York, Hudson County, man.
The first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the state was announced Wednesday.
So far, more than 100,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 3,400 have died.
Several schools throughout the state announced closings or early dismissals Monday to prepare for the the impact of the disease's spread.
Morris County's Mount Olive School District closed schools Monday and schools in Cranford will be closed next Monday, March 16, so teachers can prepare, NJ.com reported. Students in Sayreville and South Brunswick will have early dismissals Monday, and Warren Hills Regional School district plans to close Wednesday.
