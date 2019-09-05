After two power outages on Thursday, Cape May County is back to having the lights on.
At 8.23 p.m. the second power outage that knocked out power to about a quarter of Cape May City has been resolved.
"There was an issue in Cape May with an unrelated piece of electric equipment that impacted service to about 1,200 customers in Cape May. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service. The estimated restoration time is about 10 p.m," said Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City Electric.
The second outage comes after power was restored to Cape May County earlier in the evening. An initial outage turned out the lights to all of Cape May City, West Cape May and Cape May Point, as well as parts of Lower Township.
"We had an issue with a transformer at our sub station that impacted customers for about a custom from about 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The outage occurred as crews were working to transform load from a damaged transformer to a temporary transformer," said Tedesco
At the height of the outage all of West Cape May and Cape May Point were all without power.
"They went to switch over (from temporary equipment at the sub-station) and they lost the three lines coming in." said Jerry Inderwies Jr., Deputy City Manager and Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Cape May said.
