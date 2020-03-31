EDITORS NOTE: As of March 31, this story will no longer be updated. An update list of restaurants that are open can be found here: https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/sponsored/open-businesses-offering-take-out-delivery-services/article_16b5b036-6f9c-11ea-ad0a-636b0f11b30a.html
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all casinos, gyms, racetracks, movie theaters, indoor malls and schools close in an effort to stem the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. Most recently, the mandate extended to all personal care businesses, including barber shops, spas, nail and eyelash salons and tattoo parlors.
He also mandated that restaurants and bars only serve takeout food and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
In an effort of keep our readers informed of what is still open, we're compiling a list of local businesses still operating in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. There's a lot to cover, so let us know if you see that we're missing something by email questions or information to covid19@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
A-1 Residential Cleaning is open in Ventnor.
AC Party Rental, 6404 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open for orders over the phone.
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced it is reserving 7 to 9 a.m every Tuesday and Thursday for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Brigantine, Mays Landing, Somers Point and Ventnor.
AC Photo, 199 New Road, Suite 44, Linwood, is open.
Aldi, 6028 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Aleia Monet Photography, 1543 Woodlynne Blvd., Linwood, is open by appointment only.
Angelo's Fairmount Tavern, 2300 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, is offering family-style takeout or delivery from 3 to 8 p.m.
Animal House Grooming & Pet Supplies, 229 W. Absecon Blvd., Absecon, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curbside pick up and is offering pet food delivery.
A Rando Bakery, 128 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City is open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
ASAP Court House Printing, of Northfield, is open for online orders with delivery through the U.S. Postal Service or the United Parcel Service.
Asian Market, 700 E, Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Back Bay Ale House, 800 N New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City, is open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bakeria 1010, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for no-contact take out or curbside pickup.
Batteries Plus Bulbs, 900 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Best Food in Town, 800 NJ-50 #4, Mays Landing, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for takeout.
Bonefish Grill, 3121 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open for carry out and delivery and delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.
Buona Vita Restaurant, 801 Bay Ave., Somers Point, is open for takeout.
Butterholf's Feed Store, 5715 S. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, is open.
Careclean Cleaning Services, 402 Northfield Ave., Northfield, is open.
Carluccio's, 1200 New Road, Northfield, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery.
Casel's Marketplace, 8008 Ventnor Ave., Margate, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Cheech 2 GO, 6279 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, is open for pick-up and delivery.
Chickie's & Pete's, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout orders.
Chido Burrito, 807 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is limited to Northfield and Linwood.
Christine's Italian Pastry Shoppe, 314 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Circle Liquor Store in Somers Point is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store currently offers free delivery and curbside pickup
The Claridge, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, is open for lodging with meals available through room service or takeout.
Courtyard by Marriott Atlantic City, 1212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, is open.
Cousin Mario's Restaurant, 5401 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, is open for delivery or takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Crabby's Suds & Seafood, 1413 Route 50, Mays Landing, is open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday for takeout.
Crossroads Bar and Grill, 151 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, is open 3 to 7 p.m. for pickup and local delivery. Delivery through Grubhub is available 4 to 7 p.m.
Dairy Queen, 310 White Horse Pike, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout only.
Daughter of a Rose Gift Baskets, 24 N. Sovereign Ave., Atlantic City, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for online and phone orders.
Denny's, 335 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open for takeout and delivery.
Dino’s Subs and Pizza, 8016 Ventnor Ave., Margate, is open for takeout and delivery.
Dirkes Auto, 6935 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, has closed the main office, but is still taking part orders by phone.
Dollar General is open 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Mays Landing, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Domino's Pizza, 6002 Main St., Mays Landing, is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day for takeout.
Downbeach Deli and Restaurant, 8 S. Essex Ave, Margate City, is open from 8 a.m to 7:30 p.m. for takeout and delivery, and also use UberEats for orders.
Downbeach Home Repair is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Edward Jones Investments, 3137 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is keeping their Atlantic County locations open.
El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food, 211 S. New Road, Absecon, is open 11 a.m. daily for pick-up and delivery. Orders must be placed by 7:30 p.m.
Equity Plus, 660 New Road, Northfield, is open.
ERCO Ceilings & Interiors, 5 Chestnut Ave., Somers Point, Open to the public and serving customers remotely.
Essl's Dugout, 7001 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open for takeout orders.
Farpoint Toys and Collectables, 5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Formica's Bakery & Cafe, 2310 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, is open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout sales, and Formica Bros. Bakery wholesale business continues.
Frank's Pizza II, 565 NJ-50, Mays Landing, is open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday for takeout.
Galaxy Tees Custom Screen Printing, Egg Harbor Township, is taking orders by phone or email from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders will be delivered.
Gary's Restaurant, 831 N. New Rd #1340, Pleasantville, is open for takeout from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, except Tuesdays.
Gateway Community Action Partnership offices, outreach centers and facilities are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Services include social services, weatherization, literacy volunteers and administrative services.
- Gateway Women, Infants & Children staff will provide phone certifications from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Gateway’s Spring Gardens Senior Housing will maintain limited visitation requirements. The Alzheimer’s & Adult Day Care Program will be closed to outside clients and remain closed until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at the state and federal levels.
- Gateway’s Head Start/Early Head Start Program closed all centers through March 31.
Gilchrist Offshore Restaurant, 734 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for takeout only.
Gourmet Italian Cuisine, 324 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout or delivery.
Gourmet Liquors, 319 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Greentree Mortgage, 3153 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, is open for phone calls.
Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, is open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout orders.
Hampton Inn, 6708 Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., Location is open to the public for lodging only.
Hot Bagels & More is open for takeout with varying hours depending on the location, which include:
- 212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City
- 9414A Ventnor Ave., Margate
- 7807 Ventnor Ave., Margate
- 639 Tilton Road, Northfield
- 609 New Road, Somers Point
Incollingo's Family Market, 810 White Horse Pike Road, Egg Harbor City, is open.
JD's Pub, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, is open 4 to 8 p.m. for takeout food.
JGS Contractor, Somers Point, is open for landscaping and home repairs.
Jewish Family Service, following social distancing guidelines, JFS is asking for high demand donations of canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits be left at collection bins in the following locations:
- Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N First St.
- Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.
- Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave.
Jo Ann's Pizza & Restaurant II, 913 Cape May Ave, Mays Landing, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for takeout.
Joe Canals, both locations at Fire Road and Black Horse Pike are open until 9 p.m.
Joe's Mediterranean Grill, 131 Jordan Rd., Somers Point, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day for takeout and delivery.
Jo-Jo's Pizza, 101 West Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway, is open for takeout or delivery Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Juliano's Pub & Grill, 2264 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for takeout orders.
Kneble's Auto Service Center, 5473 Somers Point Road, Hamilton Township, is open and taking appoints over the phone or online, but are asking customers not to wait for their vehicles.
Knife and Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open for takeout. Place orders by noon. Pickup is available 4 to 6 p.m.
La Cucina Ristorante, 1205 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for takeout and delivery.
Lang's Garden, 2020 West Ave., Linwood, is open from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. daily.
La Pizza Tega, 210 New Road, Linwood, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pick-up and delivery orders.
LB One, 6605 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township is open for takeout orders.
Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice, 401 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, is open noon to 8 p.m. for window takeout service only.
Little Water Distillery, 807 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, is delivering products for free to Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Mays Landing, Northfield, Port Republic, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, 619 Church St., Pleasantville, is open but not taking walk-ins. Customers can call or email.
Luscious & Sweet Gourmet Bakery, 319 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout.
Merrill's Colonial Inn, 1309 Rt. 50, Mays Landing, is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for takeout.
Miami Breeze Cuisine, 331 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday for takeout and delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.
Minos Bakery is open. Locations in the county include:
- 106 W. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
- 4100 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City
Micchelli's Pizza, 558 New Road, Somers Point, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for delivery and curb-side pickup.
New Beijing House Chinese Restaurant, 6167 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day for takeout.
Passion Vines Liquor Store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is offering van delivery as well as in-store pick-up at its locations in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.
PetSmart stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Locations in the county include:
- 420 Consumer Square, Mays Landing
- 271 New Road, Somers Point
Pets Plus, 4450 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pierre's Pizza, 7 N. Washington Ave., Margate, is open normal business hours.
Pizza Di Roma, 2310 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open 24 hours-a-day for pick-up and delivery.
Plaza Discount Liquors, 5215 Wellington Ave., Ventnor, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Pleasantville Diner, 375 S. Main St., Pleasantville, is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery.
Prosser Video Dubs, Egg Harbor Township, is open.
Purdy Automotive, 325 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Purdy Collision, 805 Third Ave., Galloway, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Purdy’s Galloway Grill, 421 Chris Gaupp Drive, Galloway, is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily for take out only or delivery through DoorDash.
RainFlorist, 139 N. Dorset Ave, Ventnor, is taking orders by phone and is delivering.
Red Rose Auto Repair, 2033 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ryfe Restaurant and Bar, 4101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for takeout and delivery.
Romeo Dibona's Italian American, 2 Bethel Road, Somers Point, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout and delivery.
Rose's Garden Grill is offering take-out, delivery and catering services at the following locations:
- 2605 New Road, Northfield, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 80 W. Jimmy Leeds Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for takeout. The external entrance at the Hamilton Mall will be open.
Russo's Liquor Store, 2425 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; noon to 8 p.m. weekends.
Sac O' Subs are open at the following locations:
- 784 White Horse Pike, Absecon, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 5217 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 6041 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 926 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 201 Tilton Rd., Northfield, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. George's Pub, 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd., Brigantine, is open for takeout and delivery from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Packaged goods are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sakura Japanese Steak, Seafood House & Sushi Bar, 4215 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open noon to 8 p.m. every day for takeout.
Sam's Club, 1025 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday.
Santori's Produce will keep its stores in Galloway, Somers Point, Atlantic City and Vineland open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Second Chance Thrift Store, 6400 Black Horse Pike, EHT, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ShopRite is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
- 3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
- 401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
- Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
- Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, for pick up and delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and Doordash.
Shore Toyota, 4236 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open for vehicle service 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Signal Graphics Printing, 2558 Tilton Road, EHT, is open.
Sugar Hill Sub & Deli, 5445 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing, is open.
Sparkle Cleaning, LLC, Northfield, is open.
Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Time, Mays Landing, is open and cleaning homes.
Steve's Grilled Cheese and Quesadilla Company, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open in the Hamilton Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day for takeout.
Strickland Transmissions, 384 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Sugar Hill Sub & Deli, 5445 Somers Point Rd., Mays Landing, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for takeout.
TacocaT, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open for takeout and delivery orders.
Target, 380 Consumer Square, Mays Landing, is open 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through Doordash between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Tilton Inn, 6823 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for package goods.
Tony's Baltimore Grill, 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open for delivery and takeout.
Tony Beef, 195 S. New York Road, Galloway, is open for takeout and delivery via online or call-ahead ordering.
Top Notch Roofing/Siding, 7008 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Torres Primo Pizza, 2416 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open noon to 8 p.m. daily for pick-up and delivery.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. From 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday, the stores are open for customers 60+ years-old only. Locations in the county include:
- 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
- 55 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
- 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Water Dog Smoke House, 7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pickup and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. for delivery. They are delivering off-island to Linwood, Somers Point and Northfield with a $50 minimum order or $10 delivery charge.
Whisk Bakery & Cafe, 6019 Main St., Mays Landing, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for takeout.
White Star Liquors, 6812 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, is open noon to 8 p.m. daily.
The Windjammer, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout.
Wiser Insurance Agency, 3153 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is available by phone or email.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
6th Street Pizza and Grill, 600 Boardwalk, Ocean City, is open for takeout and delivery.
7 Mile Brewery, 3156 Route 9 S., Rio Grande, is open for takeout and delivery from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gift cards available.
A Piece of Cake, 1804 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, is open for takeout.
Acme is open 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced it is reserving 7 to 9 a.m every Tuesday and Thursday for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Cape May, Cape May Court House, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.
Aldi, 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Allegra Marketing, Print and Mail, Open and taking orders by phone & email.
Alumni Grill, 1050 Route 47 S., Rio Grande, is open for takeout, GrubHub and Door Dash delivery. Gift cards available.
Ambient Comfort, Serving customers remotely.
Arlene's On Asbury, 624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open for takeout and delivery.
Augies Omelette House, 709 E. Ninth St., Ocean City, is open from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday through Monday for takeout, curbside and free local delivery.
Avalon Coffee, 3167 Route 9 S., Rio Grande, is open for takeout and delivery from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Avalon Honda, Cape May Court House, Open to the public and serving customers remotely.
Barefoot Market, 214 West Ave., Ocean City, is open for takeout.
Beachcomber Camping Resort, 462 Seashore Rd., Cape May, self contained camping units open, for lodging only.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 1208 Route 109, Cape May, is open for delivery and curbside pickup.
Bennie's Bread & Italian Market, 1159 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open weekends.
Blitz's Market, 3360 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Broadley's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Serving customers remotely, HVAC service.
Boulevard Liquors, 501 Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Brookdale Cape May, Accepting admissions & doing virtual tours.
Bungalow Bowls, 1054 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open at the walk-up window only.
Burke Motor Group, 227 Bayberry Dr., Cape May Court House, Sales dept. closed, service dept. open.
Cafe 101 and Carvery, 1 S Main St., Cape May Court House, is open for takeout and delivery. $5 healthy kids lunch and gift cards available.
Cape Investment Management, Serving customers remotely.
Cape Islands Building & Restoration, Location is open to the public, decontamination service.
Cape May Antiques, 1339 Route 9, Swainton, Location is open to the public.
Cape May Brewing Co., 1288 Hornet Rd., Cape May, is open for takeout and delivery from noon to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Cape May County Zoo Virtual School provides free online tours of the zoo while it is physically closed to the public, with lesson plans each day. Visit capemaycountynj.gov and click on "Park and Zoo" and then "Virtual Zoo School" under Education tab.
Cape May MAC, Online shopping.
Cape May Magazine, Online shopping.
Clark's Moving & Storage, 305 N. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, Open to the public & serving customers remotely.
Clauser Environmental, LLC, Serving customers remotely.
The Coche Center: A Practice in Clinical Psychology, 359 96th St., Stone Harbor, is open.
Coastal Palms Boutique, Online shopping and gift cards.
Concord Cafe, 7804 Dune Dr., Avalon, is open for curbside takeout food, alcohol and gift cards.
Country Club Tavern, 1512 N Route 9, Cape May Court House, is open for takeout and delivery. The liquor store is also open.
Cousin's Restaurant & Catering, 104 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is taking order for pick-up. All pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday and Saturday with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
Davis Family Agency/Farmers Insurance, Serving customers remotely.
Dead End Bakehouse, 1050 Bay Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Deauville Inn, 201 Willard Rd., Strathmere, is open for cubside pickup and packaged goods from noon to 8 p.m. Delivery is available when possible for the elderly. The inn will be closed Tuesday, March 24.
Dino's Seaville Diner, 33 NJ-50, Ocean View, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Docutrend Imaging Solutions, Serving customers remotely.
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Cape May Court House, Marmora, Wildwood and Woodbine.
Domino's Pizza, 862 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Dompierre, LLC, 17 Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora, is still manufacturing project orders. Interior designers are working remotely.
Drip N Scoop, 960 Asbury Ave., Ocean City is open.
Edward Jones Investments, Serving customers remotely.
Exit Zero Filling Station, 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May, is open for takeout from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Gift cards available.
Express Pizza & Subs, 719 Battersea Road, Ocean City, is open.
Fine D. Zine, Serving customers remotely.
Gateway Community Action Partnership offices, outreach centers and facilities are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Services include social services, weatherization, literacy volunteers and administrative services.
- Gateway Women, Infants & Children staff will provide phone certifications from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Gateway’s Spring Gardens Senior Housing will maintain limited visitation requirements. The Alzheimer’s & Adult Day Care Program will be closed to outside clients and remain closed until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at the state and federal levels.
- Gateway’s Head Start/Early Head Start Program closed all centers through March 31.
Gecko's West Perry Cafe, 479 W Perry St., Cape May, is open for takeout.
George's Place, 104 N Main St., Cape May Court House, is open for takeout and delivery. Gift cards available.
Gusto Brewing Co., 3860 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, is open for takeout beer and gift card sales.
Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery, 600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, is open for wine takeout and delivery. Gift cards available.
Heist Insurance Agency, Serving customers remotely online and by phone.
Hoffman's Exterminating Co., Serving customers remotely.
Holly Shores Camping Resort, Serving customers remotely, taking reservations.
Homestead Real Estate Co., Inc., Open to the public, limited access. Online 24/7.
Hula Restaurant and Sauce Co., 940 Boardwalk, Ocean City, are reopening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling, 4201 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, Open to the public and serving customers remotely.
itswell yoga + paddle, Online gift cards.
Jessie Creek Winery, 1 Route 47 N, Cape May Court House, is open. 10% off bottles, 15% off cases.
Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training & Opportunity Ctr., Serving customers remotely.
Jersey Cape Realty, Inc., 739 Washington St., Cape May, Open to the public, but calls & email preferred.
Johnson's Popcorn, 1360 Boardwalk, Ocean City, is open for online orders.
Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro, 637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, is open for curbside pickup for breakfast and lunch daily and dinner pick-up from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Kessel's Korner, 2760 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Kindle Auto Plaza, Temporarily closed, working remotely.
Kindle Insurance Agency, 525 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, Fully operational and serving clients remotely.
Leader Printers, 5914 N.J. Ave., Wildwood Crest, Location is open to the public.
Liberty Public Adjusters, Serving customers remotely.
Long & Foster Real estate, Inc., Fully operational & serving customers remotely.
Marge's Diner, 1974 Route 9, Clermont, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for takeout breakfast and lunch.
Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1510 Bay Ave., Ocean City, is offering delivery, takeout and curb-side from 11 a.m. until close.
McMahon Insurance Agency, Fully operational & serving customers remotely.
MV Engineering, LLC, Serving customers remotely.
Natali Vineyard, 221 Route 47 N, Cape May Court House, is open for wine takeout and free delivery of 6+ bottles. Gift cards available.
Nauti Spirits, 916 Shunpike Rd., Cape May, is open for drive-up bottle sales on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Nino's Family Restaurant, is open for takeout. Gift cards available. Call for hours.
Ocean City Cafe, 846 Central Ave., Ocean City, is open to pick-up or delivery.
Ocean City Coffee Company, 917 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Ocean View Veterinary Hospital, Open inside & curbside + 24/7 for emergency.
Opulenza Designs Jewelry, Online shopping and gift cards.
Petals Floral Design, 4903 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, is offering curbside pickup for orders. The store is also offering contactless shopping and delivery for all online and phone orders.
PetSmart stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Locations in the county include:
- 1500 NJ-47 Ste 21, Rio Grande
Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza, 1260 West Ave., Ocean City is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. for delivery.
Positively 4th Street, 400 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for takeout/window service only.
Quality Electric Service, Serving customers remotely.
Robert G. Finn CPA, Serving customers remotely.
The Flying Fish Studio, Online shopping and gift cards, pick-up & delivery.
The Pretzel Shop, Cape May Court House, is open for business.
The UPS Store, 3309 Rout 9, Rio Grande, Location is open to the public.
Randazzo's, 34th Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, is open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free delivery in the city.
Rauhauser's Candy, 721 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for walk-ins, deliveries, curbside and mail orders.
Readys Coffee Shop, 415 E. Eighth St., Ocean City, is open for takeout and is offering delivery in the city with a $10 minimum order.
Reef Family Pharmacy, 1037 Route 9 S., Cape May Court House, drive-thru only, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reich Asset Management, LLC, Fully operational & serving customers remotely.
Sack O' Subs, 926 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open for takeout and delivery.
Screenmobile of Cape-Atlantic, Open and serving remotely, following guidelines.
Seashore Food Distributors Inc., #1 Satt Blvd., Rio Grande, is open to the public.
Seas The Day Concierge, Available for Services.
Seaville Tavern, 29 New Bridge Rd., Seaville, is open for takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Liquor store is also open.
Serendipity Shops of Avalon, Store is open to the public.
SERVPRO of Cape May & Cumberland Counties, Serving customers remotely, proactive cleaning service.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
- 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shore Soaps, Online shopping.
Shore Style Detailing, Open and serving customers remotely.
South Paw Animal Hospital, Cape May Court House, Open, but call ahead & serving customers remotely.
Suasion Communications Group, Serving customers remotely.
Sunrise Cafe, 1200 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Staples, 11 Court House S. Dennis Rd, Location is open to the public.
The Lighthouse Church, Online classes, bible studies, and ministry delivery.
The Shore Club, Online gift card purchases.
The Yb, 314 Beach Ave., Cape May, is open for takeout and gift card sales.
Tree to Tree Adventure Park - Cape May, Online gift cards.
Tuckahoe Vintage Goods, 2250 Route 50, Tuckahoe, Location is open to the public.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Van Note-Harvey Associates, Fully operational & serving customers remotely.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 3159 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wards Pastry, 730 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Whalen's Auto, 1171 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House, Location is open to the public.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced that they are reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Vineland.
Aldi is open from open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website. Locations in the county include:
- 18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
- 3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.
Gateway Community Action Partnership offices, outreach centers and facilities are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Services include social services, weatherization, literacy volunteers and administrative services.
- Gateway Women, Infants & Children staff will provide phone certifications from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Gateway Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. The Vineland Outreach Office will be closed.
- Gateway Family Success Centers in Bridgeton, Millville and Salem will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- Gateway’s Spring Gardens Senior Housing will maintain limited visitation requirements. The Alzheimer’s & Adult Day Care Program will be closed to outside clients and remain closed until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at the state and federal levels.
- Gateway’s Head Start/Early Head Start Program closed all centers through March 31.
Julio’s on Main, 1370 S. Main Road, Vineland, is open.
R.N. Selover Co., 17 Wolf Road, Millville, is accepting commercial printing orders over phone and email.
Santori's Produce will keep its stores in Galloway, Somers Point, Atlantic City and Vineland open until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 2102-2130 North Second St., Millville
- 1255 West Landis Ave., Vineland
- 3666 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
- 1000 N. Pearl St., Upper Deerfield
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, is open.
Target, 2100 N. Second St., Millville, is open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
Terrigno's Bakery, 632 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, is open.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 2291 N. Second St., Millville
- 1070 W. Landis Ave., Vineland
