Check back throughout the day for live updates for flooding along the coast and in the mainland.
11:45 a.m. Full Update: Flooding, both from the rain and the coastal flooding continue to be an issue. The good news at this time, though, is that we are in between high tide cycles and the rain is mostly over. Here is what can be expected.
Coastal Flooding
A coastal flood warning remains in effect for the region through 2 p.m. This is to cover any residual flooding that is occurring in the back bays, similar to what is happening in Somers Point. Back bays can flood hours after the main bays and Atlantic Ocean. Morning high tides peaked in moderate flood stage in Ocean City, with the tidal gauges in Barnegat Light, Atlantic City, Cape May and Greenwich in minor flood stage.
After 2 p.m., a coastal flood watch will be put into effect. This is for the possibility of saltwater inundation and lives potentially at risk with the evening high tide between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.. I would imagine that this will turn into a coastal flood warning, given that water levels are expected to be at or slightly above the morning levels.
One to two feet of salt water threatens to occur on bayside roadways. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through flooded waters. This is salt water, which will corrode your car. Some damage to vulnerable structures is not ruled out. Additionally, piers, or boardwalks can start to see minor damage.
Donna Peterson, Emergency Manager for Ventnor City, said that the Dorest Avenue bridge is expected to close during the evening high tide, between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the Atlantic County government said that these roads have the potential to close Monday night.
1) Routes 40/322 from Pleasantville to Atlantic City
2) Route 30 from Absecon to Atlantic City
3) Dorset Ave. from Atlantic City to Wellington Avenue in Ventnor City
4) West End Avenue in Atlantic City from 40 to Ventnor border
5) Green Bank Road near the bridge in Egg Harbor City
Minor flood stage is expected during the Tuesday morning high tides. This is the nusciane flooding that we see many times a year. Tuesday evening will likely be flood free. By then, we will have gone seven of the eight past high tide cycles with coastal flooding.
We continue to see an increasing amount of coastal flooding events due to climate change. However, the combination of a new moon at perigee and strong east winds are the main drivers.
In addition, a small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seas of 7 to 12 feet will be enough to damage small craft. Inexperienced mariners should avoid boating in these conditions (Wednesday will be better).
A high surf advisory and rip currents statement is in effect through Monday evening. Up to 8 foot breaking waves will be dangerous to everyone who enters the surf.
Inland Flooding
The worst of the rain is over. However, a flood watch is still in effect through early Tuesday morning for Ocean, mainland Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
Widespread 2 to 4 inch amounts of rainfall have fallen since Saturday morning. A total of 4.53 inches of rain fell in Upper Deerfield, with 3.74 inches of rain at Atlantic City International Airport. Soil moisture content in very high in the flood watch regions, making the ground soggy and unable to absorb much additional rainfall.
Rising waters and inland flooding threaten in urbanized locations. Long Beach Island, included in the watch can be considered urban as well due to the dense infrastructure.
The steady rain is over. A band of rainfall just west of the Garden State Parkway will exit by 2 p.m. Then, I am anticipated a few breaks of sunshine as it becomes mostly dry for the rest of the day. That being said, unstable air caused by the sun can develop spotty thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will have the potential to bring roadway flooding and even a damaging wind gust.
11:15 a.m. It's important to remember that the back bays flood later than the the main bays and the ocean. Furthermore, the east winds are "choking" off the drainage system, allowing the water to pile up. Then, when the next high tide comes on Monday evening, the water goes even high. Locally major flood stage is not ruled out in very localized spots.
11:00 a.m: According to Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the Atlantic County government, New York Avenue in Somers Point is now closed between Shore Road and Bay Avenue.
10:45 a.m.:
VCFD made a save! Just a reminder: driving through flood water isn’t a good idea. 🌊🌊🚙 Photos by Chris Rae! pic.twitter.com/ACzFWYkmTt— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 10, 2018
Edgewater in #VentnorHeights pic.twitter.com/dLVRAc4ZR2— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 10, 2018
10:30 a.m.: Dorsett Avenue is closed going into the Heights from Ventnor Avenue.
#Dorset is closed going into the Heights from Ventnor Ave. I asked a VCPD Officer if I can cross on foot. “Yeah, but it’s gonna be wet,” he replied. #flooding pic.twitter.com/nw6OUWQEQF— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 10, 2018
Over in Atlantic City, water was still passable by Fisherman's Park.
Heres video monday morning near of one flooded road i found near fishermans park. Still passable #AtlanticCity #acpress pic.twitter.com/FlM8gnhoRZ— Michelle B. Post (@MichelleBPost) September 10, 2018
10:15 a.m.: There was still heavy flooding Monday morning near the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Bay side of #AtlanticCity roads from Inlet to past Convention Center pretty clear except isolated water on sides of roads. Impassable #Flooding starts Texas and Fairmont, just outside catch basin for baltic canal. #acpress pic.twitter.com/h8jvOi6IEA— Michelle B. Post (@MichelleBPost) September 10, 2018
9:10 a.m. UPDATE: The Black Horse Pike near Atlantic City has been diverted to the Expressway due to flooding. In addition, per Lenny Desiderio, Mayor Sea Isle City, portions of Central Ave were under water. Flood waters will recede into the morning. However, the coastal flood warning is still in effect.
Coastal flooding grips South Jersey on Monday, September 10
High tide occurred right during the morning commute on Monday, causing travelers to divert from roadways and navigate around ponded roadways. Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding was the case, due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon to the west and a strong high pressure system to the north.
7:15 a.m. UPDATE: A coastal flooding warning has been issued through 2 p.m. Monday to cover the Monday morning high tide. I will be on Facebook Live at 8 a.m. to cover it.
A coastal flooding warning is in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flooding watch is then in effect for the Monday p.m. high tide.
Coastal flooding will only intensify as South Jersey goes into Sunday evening. Therefore, a coastal flood warning is in effect on Sunday evening. In addition, a coastal flood watch is in effect for Monday and numerous marine alerts are issued into the new week.
Moderate flood stage is expected for nearly all of South Jersey for the Sunday p.m. high tide. High tide will occur between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., occurring later in the back bays. Another round of moderate coastal flooding is anticipated during the Monday a.m. high tide, coming as many commute to school and work, between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. One foot of salt water inundation is likely.
In moderate flood stage, roads blocks inland of the bays have water on them. Road closures become likely. Route 40, Route 30, West End Avenue in Ventnor come to mind as places that can see this occur. In addition, local roads can become washed out. On the ocean side, water will rush up to the dunes. However, unless in a very susceptible location, water should not make it over onto the roads.
If you have a house or business along the bay, there is the potential for your structure to be inundated with water. However, this would only occur in un-raised properties. Cars will need to be moved both Sunday evening and Monday mornings. The National Service also warns that
"Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm`s way."
Here are more details for what can flood over the next two days, based on where you are.
Long Beach Island - Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue. Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Atlantic County - Widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in the coastal communities.
Cape May County - At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Wildwood Crest, Cape May and West Cape May.
Cumberland County - At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Greenwich Township, Fairfield Township and Lawrence Township. Widespread flooding along the bay in Greenwich and Fairton.
AVALON
Even beyond Monday morning, minor coastal flood stage is anticipated for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. This is more of the nuisance flooding, with no damage to life or property expected. However, do not drive through flooded waters. This is for two reasons.
1) You do not actually know how deep the water is.
2) This is salt water, which corrodes vehicles.
Two feet of water will carry away most cars.
The reason for the coastal flooding is two fold. First, this is the last of four new moons that will run well above average due to the moon being at perigee with the earth.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September
Secondly, a strong pressure gradient is present. With Canadian high pressure to the north and a stationary front to the south, a driving east wind is present. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40, are likely into Monday on the shore.
Advancements in the ability to forecast high tides
More than just on land
A high risk for rip currents is expected for Sunday and Monday. Sunday is a raw day, which will keep many off of the beach. However, temperatures around 80 Monday and perhaps some afternoon sunshine may bring more people out.
Furthermore,a gale warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. Seas will be 9 to 11 feet over the next 48 hour period. This will make boating difficult during this time.
