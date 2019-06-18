Atlantic City Electric is planning upgrades to Brigantine and Atlantic City's energy grid for the fall of 2020 in an effort enhance reliability in the face of more extreme weather.
The reliability project includes rebuilding 3.4 miles of underground and above ground transmission line with more modern equipment. The project will start on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City at the Ontario substation and run along Brigantine Boulevard to the Bayshore Avenue substation in Brigantine.
New, steel poles will be installed along parts of Route 30, Route 187 and Brigantine Boulevard that can withstand hurricane-force winds of up to 120 miles per hour, said Atlantic City Electric Spokesman Ben Armstrong.
In the next two weeks, Atlantic City Electric will mark with white stakes which older, wooden poles will be upgraded.
"The impacts of every-growing severe weather are causing more damage to our system," Armstrong said. "We're looking to further modernize the local grid and fortify it."
The project also includes expanding an existing substation on Bayshore Avenue in Brigantine onto a one-acre lot adjacent to the existing facility, while another aging substation near the Brigantine library is retired. The new substation will be equipped with controls to remotely operate it and raised several feet to avoid flood-related power outages, Armstrong said.
Construction will not occur in summer months. The improvements, he said, will reduce the frequency and length of outages.
Upgrades will begin in the fall of 2020 and be completed by 2022. An open house with information on the project is being held in the Brigantine Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13.
The Atlantic City Electric project is one of dozens across South Jersey aimed at upgrading the region's aging energy grid.
