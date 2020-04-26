It’s hard to work out on an ergometer.
It’s even harder to do it alone.
That’s why at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zach Eberson started a public virtual erg class on Facebook.
“This is something everyone is new to,” he said of pandemic. “You can’t do anything. If I said to someone ‘Go erg by yourself,’ it would be ‘Eh, kind of.’ But if I said ‘Hey, you want to erg together?’ It would be ‘Yea, sure.’ Misery loves company.”
Eberson, 32, rowed at Holy Spirit High School and the University of Rhode Island and stills row competitively for Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor.
The Upper Township resident said the erg machine can be a daunting piece of equipment. The indoor rowing machine provides a grueling workout with all the physical pain of rowing but none of the scenery of being on the bay or a river or the encouragement of teammates.
Eberson runs class from his basement on Facebook live. Most of the class joins in live. Others work out to recorded classes.
Eberson constantly gives positive instructions during the workout, saying “smooth pickup” or “home free now.”
“I do the workout, and I coach them through it,” he said. “My biggest thing is tricking them into rowing 35 to 40 minutes and not even having them know they did it.”
Eberson’s virtual erg class is a solution to a challenge many every-day athletes have confronted since the COVID-19 pandemic closed gyms, boardwalks and boat houses.
How does one stay in shape these days both mentally and physically?
“It’s such a stress reliever,” Eberson said of the class. “When you get off the erg, you might find an answer to something that’s been bothering you. Your head is clearer. Your brain is firing more effectively. (Exercise) is crucial right now.”
Eberson, who works as a commercial lines producer at McMahon Insurance Agency in Ocean City, normally would be on the water once or twice a week this time of year. After the spring high school crew season ends, Eberson usually spend three to five days a week on the water.
“Anytime that you’re off the water is the worst time,” he said. “Right now, you’ve been training all winter. You’re gearing up. You have the spring season coming up, and it’s gone. This one stinks.”
The virtual erg class grew quickly to nearly 80 members. People have joined from Washington state, Pittsburgh and Ohio. Some people even went out and bought an erg to join the group.
Danielle Olenik, an Ocean City High School graduate who rowed at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, joined the class last week.
“Erging is one of the toughest workouts to do both mentally and physically,” she said. “By joining Zach’s group, I can now work out live with others and be (held) accountable and competitive.”
Olenik points out one of the class’ main benefits. In addition to the physical training, the group also helps people stay connected.
“The whole thing with rowing is you don’t want to let the person next to you down,” Eberson said. “If you’re working out by yourself, it’s like ‘Eh, I was supposed to do 30 minutes. I’ll do 20.’ But now you have a community that’s behind you.”
