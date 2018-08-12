ATLANTIC CITY — Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon was lined with families that had neighborhood ties.
In its sixth annual event, the Uptown 4 Life Reunion brings together neighbors — old and new — and families who have Uptown neighborhood connections in the city. The free event from 10 a.m. to dusk offers a space in the city to gather and re-connect all day.
“It’s all positive, it’s a great event,” said Ledford Mack, a captain with the Atlantic City Fire Department and one of the organizers. “It’s like a family, it’s like a village. Everybody looks after everybody.”
The event includes family tents, a DJ with music, food, vendors and inflatable games for kids around the park. The goal is to provide a space for old neighbors, family and friends from around the city to re-connect with a mix of generations, said Mack, 60, also a substitute teacher at Uptown School.
The event is planned with a committee of six people who network with old neighbors through Facebook, by phone and word of mouth. In previous years, the reunion has had as many as 1,000 attendees, organizers said.
The event also draws people from all over: current residents, those who used to live in Atlantic City or people who live just down the road now. Some tents had family names posted on the outside, and addresses of where they used to live in the neighborhood.
"Everybody knows everybody because we all grew up in this small radius," said Cia Nelson, one of the coordinators.
Among the families during the afternoon under the sun, Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, walked around to talk to residents, as did Atlantic City Councilman Aaron Randolph, who grew up in the area.
"A lot of families that moved out, come back," Randolph said. "I'm an Uptown guy. You're Uptown for life."
