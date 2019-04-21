Known for housing drifters and concealing drug activity, the home at 21 N. Florida Ave. that caught fire this month was already a property the city had flagged and planned to demolish more than a month ago.
Now, the charred structure where two firefighters were injured — one on the roof and another on the stairs — is slated for demolition early this week.
“Obviously the fire took this to another level,” said Dale Finch, director of the city’s Department of Licensing and Inspections. “It definitely has been an eyesore in Ducktown that we need to get down, so this really expedited that process for us.”
While the April 11 fire, which is still under investigation, has fast-tracked the demolition, some city and neighborhood officials are pushing for the process overall to move faster.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two firefighters were injured while navigating a trash-filled alley and thic…
The property on North Florida was one among 10 the city discussed at a public hearing March 11. Property owners received notices after the city investigated the properties and ruled they were unoccupied, unsafe, unsanitary, unfit for human habitation or posed a danger to the health and safety of people nearby.
Aziz Sahlil, a 66-year-old man from Philadelphia who owns the property, suffers from severe health issues that have prevented him from visiting the property in more than two years.
He said he had plans for the home, but with his health issues it has become more difficult for him to deal with the building.
The home, which had sat on the market for more than six months, was under contract to be sold, but the city decided at the hearing it would proceed with demolitions anyway.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city's firefighter union and state officials agreed Tuesday to continue …
Sahlil and others were given 30 days notice after the decision. After that, bids would go out to construction companies, then the lowest bidders would need to get permissions from the city. Once permits were approved, demolitions could start.
“It’s not like you walk in day one and tear a building down. There’s a whole process,” Finch said. “You have to make sure that everyone who has an interest in the property is aware, and we encourage those people to take action on their own. If they don’t, then unfortunately we have to step in.”
But Finch said there is a long list of properties and the demolitions require funding.
“I wish we could have torn it down quicker, obviously, but as the administration will tell you, they are constrained by finances,” said Kaleem Shabaaz, councilman of the 3rd Ward, where the vacant home sits. "If I had a magic wand, I’d wave it and it would be done within the week."
ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters and equipment from Station Four have been displaced for more th…
Firefighters also identify vacant buildings to prepare for hazards, such as neglected structural problems and exposed needles that would make searches more dangerous, said John Varallo, president of the city's firefighter union.
Varallo also is concerned with another vacant building in Ducktown — one of the department's fire stations, closed since January due to mold and roof issues.
“The properties in that neighborhood are extremely close together,” he said, explaining a fire can spread faster between homes without an immediate response, such as could be provided in the fire station were open and staffed.
The house at 21 N. Florida is not the first troubled property in Ducktown, and the Ducktown Neighborhood Association has created a neighborhood plan that pinpoints abandoned properties, according to consultant Jim Rutala. They also plan to start their own nonprofit to fund rehabilitation and demolition projects.
“Abandoned properties are like a cancer in a neighborhood," Rutala said. "There’s negative impact on all the properties surrounding it, so it’s important to address abandoned properties first."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.