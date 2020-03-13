You are the owner of this article.
Holy Spirit cancels all sports and activities amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

Holy Spirit High School has canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 virus.

The Spartans were scheduled to meet Egg Harbor Township in a baseball scrimmage Friday afternoon.

“It’s not a decision that’s taken lightly,” Spirit athletic director and baseball coach Steve Normane said. “We’re taking all the precautions necessary and gathering all the information we can. At this point, we feel competing against other teams and organizing in groups for practices and training is not the way to go.”

Normane said the Spartans administration will continue to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to listen and see what comes down the pike, Normane said. “This is a situation that’s what bigger than us. Since we don’t have all the information, we’re playing it safe for the safety of our kids.”

While Pennsylvania's Valley Forge Casino Resort closed Friday due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The resort, located in King of Prussia, closed at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until March 27, according to the company's website. 

There have been no reported cases at the property. 

Officials at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Thursday implemented new restrictions on visitors after seeing an increase in “worried well” patients in urgent care centers and emergency departments.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Hospital administrators urged members of the community to call their primary care provider or pediatrician before trying to get care in any medical setting for themselves or their children for symptoms of flu, flu-like illnesses, coronaviruses and other respiratory illnesses, according to a news release from the hospital.

There are now 29 presumptive positive cases in the state; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

There has only been one death in the state - 69-year-old John Brennan, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The hospital has enhanced its flu and virus season visitor restrictions, including limiting the number of people who can visit an individual patient to two at a time; limiting the number of visitors to emergency room patients to one at a time; and limiting the number of people who visit patients who are in isolation because of any illness to one in a 24-hour period, according to the release.

In addition, they are restricting anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and/or trouble breathing; has recently travelled to areas with high coronavirus activity as listed in the CDC’s travel alerts; has had contact with individuals confirmed or determined to be a “person under investigation” for coronavirus; and is under 14-years-old.

“It is critically important that as members of the community, we all follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health for preventing spread of coronavirus,” said Manish Trivedi, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare. “Your healthcare provider can give you direction about whether to seek care in a medical setting or to stay home to have supportive care.”

Currently, the hospital is not testing patients “in a widespread manner” for coronavirus, according to the release.

“Having the right care in the right setting – which could include not going to a healthcare facility – will help to protect yourself, other patients, and healthcare providers,” Trivedi said. “Taking this precaution and following all precautions for preventing the spread of coronavirus and other illnesses will also ensure healthcare workers are available to provide timely, direct care for ill patients.”

Administrators also urged the community to follow good respiratory hygiene practices, including:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Stay home if you are sick, other than to seek care when your healthcare provider directs you to do so.
  • Avoid sick people.
  • Follow CDC guidelines for travel.

For more information, visit www.atlanticare.org/coronavirus/. Members of the community seeking a primary care, specialty care, or pediatric provider can call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000. Those experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911.

State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. Friday briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet and St. Joseph's Health President & CEO and President of the New Jersey Hospital Association Kevin J. Slavin.

It will be livestreamed here.

COVID-19 concerns force the cancellation of Atlantic City and North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parades

