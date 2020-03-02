Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who switched parties late last year from Democratic to Republican, will get extra campaign help in his re-election bid this year from the National Republican Campaign Committee.

Chairman Tom Emmer said Monday Van Drew has been added to the committee's Patriot Program, which helps "incumbent members of Congress build strong, offensive campaigns through rigorous goals, benchmarks and accountability," according to a press statement from the NRCC.

“Congressman Van Drew continues to demonstrate why he’s been elected over and over again by South Jersey voters,” said Emmer. “While Democrats barrel towards socialism, Congressman Van Drew is in a prime position to win reelection and we look forward to ensuring he has the resources to do exactly that.”

The Democrats in the second Congressional District covering parts or all of New Jersey's eight southernmost counties are in the middle of a hotly contested primary for the right to challenge Van Drew in November.

