CAPE MAY -- Congressman Jefferson Van Drew, Assemblyman Bruce Land and about 20 veterans received a tour of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Station Cape May and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, Saturday.
Members from training center, station, the cutter and Auxiliarists from Flotilla 8-2 provided the tour, which covered topics such as Coast Guard history and current missions, according to a news release.
“We are proud to have had the opportunity to showcase Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and the various operational units stationed here to Congressman Van Drew and the veterans who attended the tour,” said Capt. Owen Gibbons, commanding officer of the training center. “The congressman’s advocacy at the highest levels of government is incredibly important to maintaining a ready, relevant and responsive service.”
Van Drew has been serving as the U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district since 2019. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the New Jersey State Senator from the 1st Legislative District from 2008 to 2018.
Land has been a representative of the 1st Legislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly since he was sworn into office on January 12, 2016.
Those in attendance included the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board, which consists of members from Atlantic County and veterans themselves.
“The Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board is beyond grateful for the opportunity to learn about, and observe, the most unique branch of the military and the heroes that contribute to our economic, national, and border security,” said Michael Schenck, a member of the ACVAB.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.