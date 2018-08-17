ATLANTIC CITY — State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cumberland, Cape May, Atlantic, is asking NJ Transit to reconsider a temporary shutdown of the Atlantic City Rail Line.
In a letter to NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett, Van Drew said the five-month shutdown is not in the state’s best interest. He cited the “many people who depend” on the rail line for work, heath care visits and leisure.
“The train line is also vital to the economic recovery and stability of Atlantic City,” Van Drew said, before adding, “While ridership numbers on the Atlantic City Line are low compared to lines connecting New Jersey with New York City, the thousands of South Jersey riders who use the Atlantic City Line daily are real people, not statistics.”
The Atlantic City line is being shut down Sept. 5 to install federally mandated safety equipment, known as positive train control, or PTC. NJ Transit has a deadline of Dec. 31.
During the work, NJ Transit is reallocating train cars and crews to North Jersey lines to alleviate issues on the 10 lines operating in that part of the state.
Van Drew and state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, were both told by the Governor’s Office and NJ Transit officials that the shutdown was only temporary. Some commuters and South Jersey residents have expressed concern the shutdown could be a precursor to totally eliminating the underutilized line.
“My constituents have been worried that the Atlantic City line will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time and perhaps not be reinstated,” Van Drew said. “I have been assured this will not happen. Let me be clear: If this were to occur, it would be totally unacceptable.”
Jim Smith, spokesman for NJ Transit, told The Press of Atlantic City the reason for a total shutdown of the line was the hard deadline imposed on the agency.
“In working with our vendor, it was determined that in order to meet our hardware installation milestones for Dec. 31, 2018, we must do the entire line,” Smith said. “To this point, no PTC work has been done on the ACRL. The temporary suspension also allows us to perform necessary maintenance work including replacing a section of rail.”
Corbett and Brown are scheduled to appear Monday at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal to address concerns and answer questions from commuters from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Corbett will be at the Lindenwold rail station from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday as well.
