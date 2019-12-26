U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s re-election campaign has hired South Jersey political operative Ron Filan as campaign manager, adviser Bill Stepien said in a news release Thursday.
Van Drew made national headlines last week when he was one of two Democrats to vote against both counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump, then announced he was changing parties to the Republicans in an Oval Office news conference with Trump.
“There is no finer Republican operative with deeper roots in South Jersey than Ron Filan,” said Van Drew, R-2nd. “The Washington liberals are looking to take down me and President Trump, but like I told the president in the Oval Office, we will win this seat — because while the Washington liberals are focused on scoring political points, I’m focused on creating more South Jersey jobs and making our country even stronger.”
As a converted Republican, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, must show the GOP he’s their guy,…
Filan, 31, of Upper Township, previously served as former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s campaign manager and on now-Sen. Chris Brown’s 2015 campaign for Assembly.
The former New Jersey state director for the Republican National Committee, Filan is now political director of the New Jersey Republican State Committee. He has also served as executive director of the Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland county Republican committees, according to the release.
Stepien, the White House political director from January 2017 to December 2018, managed both of Gov. Chris Christie’s campaigns.
Christie cut ties with Stepien after David Wildestein said he had informed Stepien of a 2013 plot Wildstein allegedly concocted to back up traffic into Fort Lee by closing lanes at the main toll plaza to the George Washington Bridge. It was supposed to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie. Stepien has denied knowledge and was never charged.
Van Drew faces a likely tough primary race June 2, 2020. Three Republicans have said they will stay in the race, despite Trump endorsing Van Drew in last Thursday’s news conference.
WASHINGTON — Jeff Van Drew has been getting calls from friends, asking “Are you all right?” …
They are Egg Harbor Township’s Brian Fitzherbert, a project manager for a tech company and founder of the Atlantic County Young Republicans; Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City, a former acting associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration; and David Richter, who recently moved to Avalon from Princeton after stepping down from leading an international contracting company based in Philadelphia.
On the Democratic side, candidates include West Cape May Commissioner John Francis, Longport homeowner and college professor Brigid Callahan Harrison; Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, wife of former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy; and Tanzie Youngblood, a candidate against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary who lives in Swedesboro and is a retired educator.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew's 2019 year in Congress
Here's a look back at Congressman Jeff Van Drew's freshman year in Congress, representing deep South Jersey as a Democrat. He is expected to soon leave the party and join the Republicans. He first gained national attention for opposing Nancy Pelosi as speaker, then for urging bipartisan cooperation to solve the government shutdown. He has gone on Fox News to reach conservatives in his right-leaning district, and most recently opposed impeaching President Donald Trump. But he has voted with the Democrats the vast majority of the time.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, kept his promise to vote “no” on Nancy Pelosi for speaker on his first day in Congress, but she w…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On his first day in Congress, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, got the keys to his new office in the Cannon Building, starte…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew gave his first speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on his peers to …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew grabbed a handshake from President Donald Trump as he entered the House of Representatives for Tuesday night’s State o…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has joined with Florida U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican, to introduce a bill to prohibit seismic ai…
Although he’s taken moderate stances on national issues, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “offe…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, toured South Jersey’s military and technical hub in and around Atlantic City Internation…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Sunday on a Fox news show that more research should be done before the country further increases spendi…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives to permanently ban oil and gas leasing off th…
If Republicans want to investigate how the charges of collusion with Russia against President Donald Trump got started, “fine, but let’s not p…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew last week called for Congress to move on from investigations around the Mueller Report and talk of impeaching Presid…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, presented a package of bills Friday to increase election security in the United States.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, joined Alaskan Rep. Don Young, a Republican, to introduce a bill reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery an…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, visited the southern border in New Mexico and Texas last weekend, where he said conditions are improving but s…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew watched from the runway Wednesday as two F-16 fighter jet pilots scrambled to quickly take off i…
President Donald Trump’s tweet thanking Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, for opposing impeachment may have put Van Drew in the crosshairs of …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored one election security bill and voted to pass another this past week.
South Jersey’s freshman congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, will be at the center of national attention and in a tiny minority of Democrats on T…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, still hasn’t seen evidence of crimes serious enough to impeach President Donald J. Trump, he said Sunday mor…
Republicans believe they have a good shot at unseating U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, next year, after defeating Democratic state Senate and …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, reassured constituents Thursday night he has been a Democrat all his life and will remain one, even as he cont…
U.S. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Democrats shouldn’t judge him strictly on his votes against impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, after re…
MAYS LANDING — A group of protesters from across South Jersey protested outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Thursday afternoon, holding s…
Advocates are celebrating a bill that passed the House last week to lower pharmaceutical prices by, among other things, allowing Medicare to n…
Five staff members of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief of Staff Allison Murphy, and others were reported …
Jeff Van Drew is nowhere to be seen. But his former staffers are making moves.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A party-switching congressman drew praise Tuesday from President Donald Trump and condemnation from Democrats, underscoring …
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Tuesday night, demanding the impeachmen…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.