Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is asking the governor to re-examine the scope of COVID-19 restrictions in New Jersey, especially the closing of houses of worship.
"I have witnessed the police disperse multiple worship gatherings even though necessary precautions were followed," Van Drew wrote in a May 5 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy.
He said even when all attendees remained in their cars spaced 10 feet apart, religious ceremonies at Rio Grande Baptist Church were deemed unlawful by police.
"It is a constitutional and religious issue," Van Drew said Tuesday. "You have to go a long way before you don't allow people to gather at all. When you have people in vehicles separated 6-10 feet, I don't see what the problem with that is."
He would also like to bike leasing and charter boat businesses reopen.
At his press conference Tuesday, Murphy said he sees a big difference between outdoor and indoor activities and businesses, with outdoor being more likely to reopen sooner.
Constituents are calling him, telling him their stories, Van Drew said.
"It's not like, "Let me think of some ideas.' These are all people calling me with problems and issues," Van Drew said of the examples he included in his letter.
"Smaller hospitals and medial practices have experienced a decline due to restrictions on their business operations and the procedures they may perform -- such as elective surgeries," Van Drew said in the letter. "I have heard many stories of constituents who live with daily pain and discomfort due to a limit on 'nonessential' surgeries and medical procedures."
Van Drew said Cape Regional Medical Center is losing $2.5 million a week in revenue.
"The point is let's revisit the whole thing and start opening up," Van Drew said.
