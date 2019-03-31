If Republicans want to investigate how the charges of collusion with Russia against President Donald Trump got started, "fine, but let's not prolong that forever," said Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, on Sunday.
"People are getting worn out, they are getting tired, we have got to wrap this thing up," said Van Drew on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Network. "We are going to have an election in a year and a half."
He said it's also time for Democrats to move on from the Robert Mueller investigation and talk about impeachment, and to start focusing on stopping offshore drilling, improving health care and public safety and other issues important to his constituents.
The House voted unanimously in favor of public release of the Mueller Report. It is due to be released soon, and Van Drew said he understands parts will need to be redacted to protect people's safety and for other legal reasons.
"It certainly requires we do this carefully, and we do this thoroughly," said Van Drew. "It's going to come out in a relatively short period of time -- both sides of the aisle want to see it -- and hopefully we are done with it."
Van Drew introduced legislation last week to ban drilling for oil and gas off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, and previously introduced a bill to ban seismic testing for oil and gas in the ocean. He said Sunday it is one of the issues on which Democrats and Republicans have worked in unison, along with environmentalists and chambers of commerce.
Seismic testing, which uses loud sounds used to test where there could be oil under the ocean, is harmful to whales and fish and fish life, said Van Drew, and has the potential to harm the fishing and tourism industries.
"These are huge, multi-billion dollar industries that affect people's way of life and future," he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.