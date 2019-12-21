Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will be a guest on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo at 10 a.m. Sunday on the Fox News Channel.
It will be the first television interview Van Drew has done since announcing his party switch from Democrat to Republican. He has appeared several times this year on Sunday Morning Futures.
Van Drew made national and international news Thursday, when he and President Trump announced his party change in the Oval Office at the White House.
It was the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment, and a third Democrat voted against one of the articles.
Trump said he is endorsing Van Drew for re-election in 2020 as a Republican, and Van Drew told Trump he has his "undying support.”
Van Drew came to his decision to switch parties over time, he said, because the Democratic party had moved so far to the left. But the final straw was being threatened by Democratic party officials with a strong primary challenge if he didn't vote in favor of impeachment.
“I was always a conservative Democrat to begin with. This is just a better fit,” Van Drew said.
He called himself a capitalist. "Socialism has no place in the U.S. I believe in bipartisanship. … I believe in what you are doing with the economy.” Van Drew said to Trump.
The super PAC called The Committee to Defend the President on Saturday began airing a “Thank Van Drew” ad praising the congressman for his decision to "put country before party" by voting his conscience and opposing impeachment. The group will spend $250,000 for a week of ads on various television stations and social media platforms, a spokesman said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.