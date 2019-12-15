If Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, does switch parties and run for re-election as a Republican with the backing of President Donald Trump, he will not have a clear GOP field, according to others who intend to run.
Avalon’s David Richter, Ocean City’s Bob Patterson and Egg Harbor Township’s Brian Fitzherbert have all said they will stay in the primary and seek the Republican nomination.
Richter called Van Drew an “absolute weasel ,” and said he’d be amazed if anybody in the Republican party would support him, after voting against him for decades as Van Drew was running for state office. But he acknowledged that, in a presidential election year with Trump at the top of the ticket, party leadership “is going to do whatever the president directs or suggests they do.”
Van Drew has not responded to requests for comment on the rumors of party switch. National media reported Saturday that he had met with Trump on Friday and that the two would soon announce his party switch.
Van Drew, one of only two Democrats to vote against proceeding with the impeachment inquiry, has repeatedly said he' will vote 'no' on impeaching Trump. He has said it would be too divisive for the country, and voters should decide Trump's fate in the election next year.
He has faced the likelihood of a Democratic primary fight because of his impeachment vote, and prominent Democrats such as Senate President Steve Sweeney have declined to support him for re-election until they see how he votes next week.
“At the end of the day Jeff Van Drew is a coward with a capital ‘C’,” said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman, who last week sent van Drew a letter warning he would lose party backing if he didn't vote for impeachment next week.
But if he couldn't vote as his base wanted, Suleiman said, "instead of just voting no and facing the music with our party, he switches parties.”
Suleiman said he has heard rumors Van Drew and Trump will do an event together, perhaps even in Cape May County.
“Trump is going to have a field day with this,” Suleiman said.
That doesn’t mean there will be enthusiasm for Van Drew among the GOP, Republicans said.
“How stupid does Desperate Jeff Van Drew think South Jersey Republicans are?” said Fitzherbert in a Saturday press statement. “In his brief time in Washington, he’s voted with Nancy Pelosi over 91% of the time, Adam Schiff 88% and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 84%. How can South Jersey Republicans trust Jeff Van Drew to represent our party?”
Patterson said South Jersey needs a true conservative, not a career politician out to protect himself.
“Congressman Van Drew’s switcheroo is a sad reflection of his desperation and lack of principles,” Patterson said. “It’s clear that Van Drew will say and do anything to hold onto political power.”
Richter said Van Drew reminded him of Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, who was a Democrat from 1951 to 1965, then a Republican until 2009, when he switched back to the Democratic Party.
After 30 years as a Senator, he lost in the 2010 Democratic primary.
“He had the full support of the Democratic Party,” Richter said. President Barack Obama and Gov. Ed Rendell encouraged him to switch. “But voters weren’t fooled and he lost the primary to a real Democrat. I’m expecting on June 2 Jeff Van Drew will lose the primary to me, a real Republican.”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
