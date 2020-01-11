County GOP chairmen are putting increasing pressure on primary candidate David Richter to exit the race, calling some of his comments attacks on President Donald Trump.
Cumberland County Republican Chairman Michael Testa Jr., condemned statements made by Richter in a Friday New York Times story, in which Richter questioned President Donald Trump's motives in endorsing Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, after Van Drew switched parties from Democrat to Republican.
And Atlantic County Chairman Keith Davis has reportedly asked his county committee to withdraw its endorsement of Richter over the comments.
“I assumed I was going to win, and win handily. And that all gets upended,” The Times quoted Richter as saying. “Donald Trump did what was in the best interest of Donald Trump.”
In an interview with The Press last week, Richter made similar comments, but was less pointed in attacking Trump's motives.
"The president ... has endorsed my Democratic rival. Jeff Van Drew was not a strong candidate for re-election. He was going to lose in a Democratic primary or in a race to me. It was a mistake to have propped him up," Richter said. "I understand why the president did it. It was a smart move for the White House."
Richter said the White House got good headlines and press coverage by getting a Democrat to flip "over an issue so personal to him -- the absurd impeachment vote in the House."
But Richter said Trump was "backing a guy I don't believe is going to have the support of Republicans. ... The fact is Jeff Van Drew is simply too liberal to represent the Republican Party in next year’s congressional race."
Richter had gotten the Atlantic County endorsement before Van Drew switched parties in an Oval Office press conference with Trump at his side. It happened a day after Van Drew voted against impeachment of Trump.
But Richter has held fast, insisting that voters deserve a choice between Van Drew and "a real Republican."
Testa, also the newly elected State Senator from Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, and co-chair of Trump's re-election committee in New Jersey, put out a statement Friday with co-chair State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex Morris Passaic.
“Accusing President Trump of abandoning his principles is the type of rhetoric you would expect to hear from his Democratic Socialist opponents like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, not an allegedly “Republican” candidate for the US House of Representatives," Testa and Pennacchio said. "If Republicans can’t trust Richter to defend the President to a New York Times reporter how could they ever trust him to stand up to Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats in Washington?"
The two said "Van Drew stood up to the Democrats’ impeachment hoax and defended President Trump when it mattered most - that’s why the President will be in South Jersey later this month to stand with Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
