Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, grabbed a handshake from President Donald Trump as he passed along the aisle at Tuesday night's State of the Union address, going out of his way to do so.

He said he hopes Trump’s calls for bipartisanship are genuine, and that he takes the actions needed to unify the country.

"I have always said that bipartisanship is the only way to move our country forward and get past the political gridlock," said Van Drew. "The State of the Union was well done this year. You could feel the energy from both sides of the aisle. I hope our government can carry that energy forward to work together on the issues that face our country."

Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored a bipartisan bill with Ohio Republican Troy Balderson to end government shutdowns.

Last month they introduced H.R. 791 — the ”End Government Shutdowns Act” — which would permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down, Van Drew said.

The companion of a Senate bill of the same name would ensure that essential government services aren’t disrupted and protect taxpayers who bear the resulting cost, Van Drew said.

It would create an automatic continuing resolution for any appropriations bill not completed by the Oct. 1 deadline, and enact across-the-board cuts of 1 percent after four months if leaders have not come to an agreement by then, his office said.

Van Drew has called for a panel of experts to decide how to spend border security money, to avoid the possibility of another government shutdown over the issue.

He has also called for Democrats to allow some type of border wall or fencing, in addition to other security measures; and for Republicans to offer a way for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to allow young people brought here as children by their parents to stay in the U.S.

