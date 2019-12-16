Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Five staff members of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief of Staff Allison Murphy, and others were reported to have resigned Monday.
"Sadly, Congressman Van Drew's decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office," the letter said.
Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Tweeted Sunday night that the staffers will get temporary jobs with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
"It's right before the holidays and these staffers just quit their jobs to stand up for their Democratic values. We'll bring them and others who leave on with the @dccc until they land new jobs that align with their values," she said on Twitter.
Murphy may be the last Washington staff member left in Van Drew's employ. She has been with the Congressman many years.
The letter was signed by Legislative Director Javier Gamboa, Communications Director Edward Kaczmarski, Scheduler Justin M. O'Leary, Press Secretary Mackenzie Lucas and Legislative Assistant Caroline Wood.
Van Drew has not confirmed he is switching from the Democratic to Republican party, but speculation is that an announcement is coming soon. National media reported on Saturday that Van Drew met with Trump on Friday and agreed to change parties, after New Jersey Democrats told him he must vote for impeachment or lose party support in his re-election bid in 2020.
Van Drew was one of two Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry and has said he would vote against impeachment in the House because it is too divisive to the country, wastes time that could be spent accomplishing goals, and voters should decide Trump's fate in the election next November.
The House is expected to hold a vote on impeachment Wednesday.
Murphy is expected to stay in her position.
"We deeply respect Congressman Van Drew and are deeply disappointed by his decision," the letter said, but "we can no longer in good conscience continue in the Congressman's employ."
Van Drew has repeatedly said it is up to voters to decide President Donald Trump’s fate, since there is a presidential election in a year, and that he has seen no evidence of treasonous or other behavior serious enough to warrant impeachment.
Three Republicans have announced they will stay in the primary, even though it may mean running against Van Drew as a Republican, if he does switch parties.
They include Brian T. Fitzherbert, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, an engineer and project manager in the defense and aerospace industry; David Richter, 53, who recently moved to Avalon from Princeton, the former CEO of Hill International in Philadelphia; and Robert Patterson, of Camden County and Ocean City, former senior adviser and acting associate commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration in the Office of Strategic and Digital Communications.
On Monday Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor from Longport, announced she will run in the Democratic primary. And Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, wife of former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy and a former teacher, said she has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for the seat.
PLAYGROUND
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
PARTMAYOR_VAN_DREW.50948
VANDREW
VANDREW.65161
VANDREW
TWOPARTY.22000
MV-PROTEST
VANDREW
INAUGURAL.71713
VANDREW.74938
AIRPORT.81689
MARINA.76442
1STDISTRICT.68606
BABBOTT
WWGRANTS
LEVOY
WWGRANTS
SUBWAYCARS.76454
WWGRANTS
TAXPROTEST
AIRPORT.81684
FARMS.82454
Fisheries
WELCOME
VANDREW.65164
FREESWEAR.54159
South Jersey Indian Association donated to Community FoodBank
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.