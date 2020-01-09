Cape May County Regular Republican Organization Chairman Marcus Karavan earned major endorsements for a second, four-year term as the Leader of the CapeGOP, after recent electoral wins that flipped the legislative district and left the party holding all countywide elected positions, according to a Thursday press release.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, State Senator Michael Testa and Assemblymen-elect Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan credited Karavan with shepherding the CapeGOP to electoral success, "culminating in the capture of the LD1 Senate and Assembly seats in 2019," in the statement from the organization.
Cape May County Republican County Committee members will convene shortly after the June Primary Election, to choose the party’s leadership slate for the next four years.
Karavan, an attorney, formally submitted his Letter of Intent to seek re-election to CapeGOP Vice-Chairs Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt and Timothy Donohue on January 6, according to the press release.
Republicans retained control of all county-wide elected positions and now hold every municipal seat in most of the county’s largest communities, the release said. The GOP holds 5-0 advantages in Lower, Dennis and Upper Townships and -- for the first time ever -- a 3-0 Republican majority in Middle Township, the release said.
“The hard work and unwavering commitment shown by our CapeGOP candidates and supporters has proven that unity, unselfish team-work and remaining true to our core political principles are the key to our continued success," Karavan said.
“Chairman Karavan has done an amazing job of leading the Cape May County Republican party, fielding and supporting excellent candidates and staying true to the conservative values and founding principles that make America great,” Van Drew said in the press release. “It is critical that the CapeGOP remain united and focused on its mission, under Marcus’s proven leadership, as we move into the 2020 campaign season."
“What Marcus and the CapeGOP have accomplished in Cape May County in recent years has put our movement on the political map, not only in New Jersey, but in Washington and beyond,” said Testa, who chairs the GOP in Cumberland County.
Testa predicted "a pivotal and historic 2020 political year.”
