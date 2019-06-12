U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, is set to announce the introduction of bill that would dedicate funding to protect conservation land Wednesday morning.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund Permanent Funding Act is set to ensure the fund will receive the dedicated funding it needs to protect communities.
Van Drew's announcement outside the U.S. Capital in Washington D.C., with Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Jenny Brandt, Deputy Director of Conservation Programs and the Hispanic Access Foundation, Patricia Rojas-Ungar, Vice President of Government Affairs Outdoor Industry Association and Tiernan Sittenfeld, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs League of Conservation Voters.
The public lands package that became law earlier this year included permanent re authorization which ensure the program will be passed but does not assure full funding, a press release said.
The legislation has been championed by Ranking Member Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
