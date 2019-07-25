Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, visited the southern border in New Mexico and Texas last weekend, where he said conditions are improving but serious challenges remain.
It's up to Congress to do major restructuring of the nation's immigration law to better protect U.S. citizens and security, the immigrants, and the Border Patrol agents who often work alone in dangerous situations, he said.
"We have a job to do and need to do it," said Van Drew, who traveled with Republican Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne and met with Democratic Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar in her home district around El Paso. "Things are not going to get substantially better unless we do that."
He witnessed from a long distance a family of three illegally crossing a shallow area of the Rio Grande River, he said, and estimated it was two young parents and a 10-year-old child. They made it across but were likely to be caught by Border Patrol, he said.
Van Drew has long said he wants to see a path to citizenship for undocumented people already here, especially "dreamers" brought here as children, if they willing to learn about the U.S. and submit to a background check.
It would need to happen along with more funding to better secure the border with physical barriers where effective, and for increased staffing for the Border Patrol, better facilities for holding immigrant families and more judges to process amnesty applications, he said.
Conditions at the detention centers seem to have improved with the help of funds Congress approved for supplies and multiple new buildings, due to be completed in August. And Mexico has helped alleviate overcrowding by providing temporary work visas and holding immigrants on its side of the border, he said.
"The facilities were clean, and I thoroughly investigated the kitchen and meals, lavatory, and medical unit where they had dental services as well as multiple nurse practitioners offering help," Van Drew said.
But he said continued under-staffing of the Border Patrol puts agents in danger.
"These Officers must patrol the border on horseback or on foot completely alone due to the lack of support. It is a dangerous job," Van Drew said. "If they encounter immigrants, these solo patrols must apprehend the groups without backup."
While they have military support from the Army and National Guard, it is limited to support services like construction and vehicle maintenance, Van Drew said. U.S. Military members do not interact with the immigrants, he said.
“Most importantly, separation of children from their parents has been eliminated, and we must ensure that it stays that way," Van Drew said. "The atrocious situation that we saw this year is completely unacceptable. We cannot ever put children in cages again.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.