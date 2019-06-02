Congressman Jeff Van Drew this week called for Congress to move on from investigations around the Mueller Report and talk of impeaching President Donald Trump, and begin doing the nation’s business.
There will be an election in 18 months, he said, and until then Congress needs to focus on issues that both parties can work together to address.
"But what I am done with, barring any new evidence, is any talk of impeachment, investigations, or divisive, unproductive politics," Van Drew said in a written statement. "It is time to move forward."
People in his district want Congress to work on substantive issues, he said, including reducing prescription drug prices and other aspects of health care, relations with North Korea and Iran, net neutrality, border security and immigration, and the economy.
He reiterated his concerns on Sunday morning Futures with Maria Bartiroma on Fox News.
“I have spent the past few days in my district speaking to a lot of people. They are worn out … they have had enough and want to see results,” said Van Drew. “We should be getting something done.”
On that show he said climate change, protecting the integrity of elections, and immigration are some of the issues that have bipartisan support and could be addressed by Congress.
He also said he will vote for the United States Mexico Canada Agreement if Speaker Nancy Pelosi allows it to come up for a vote, and that he agrees with President Donald Trump that Mexico and China have been treating the U.S. unfairly on trade. He cited theft of intellectual property and technology in particular by China.
"I also believe Mexico can help us with this immigration issue," said Van Drew.
