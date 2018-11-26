EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three local vape and tobacco shops have been charged with selling products to underage kids, police said.
The Jersey Vape Shop on Ocean Heights Avenue, the Vape and Tobacco Ship on Delilah Road and the EHT Tobacco and Convenience on West Jersey Avenue were issued summons to appear in municipal court for selling electronic cigarettes and tobacco-related products to people under the age of 21.
According to Det. Sgt. Cherie Burgan, police investigated the three shops after receiving numerous complaints from parents and school officials claiming the vaping products, including Juul e-cigarettes and pods containing nicotine, were allegedly sold to teens.
Traditional tobacco smoking rates among adults and teens are at historical lows, but federal data from 2016 showed e-cigarettes remained the most used tobacco product among middle and high school student smokers.
The purchase age of tobacco products in New Jersey was raised to 21 last year. The law states any person who sells or offers tobacco products to a person under 21 can face a penalty of up to $1,000 and may be subject to licenses suspension or revocation.
The Ocean City Police Department Special Law Enforcement Officer Unit assisted with the investigation, according to the press release
