ATLANTIC CITY-- Paving on Ventnor Avenue between Raleigh and Albany Avenues started Wednesday morning and will continue for several days.
One lane will be open on Ventnor Avenue, according to a post made by the police department's Facebook page. However, police advise motorists to use Atlantic Avenue or an alternate route.
Paving is expected to last several days from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No cars are allowed to be parked on Ventnor Avenue, police said.
