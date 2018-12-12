CAMDEN – A Ventnor firefighter joined a long list of local residents who have pleaded guilty to a massive fraud scheme that cost the state more than $25 million in health benefits payouts to an out-of-state pharmaceutical company.
Corey Sutor, 37, of Egg Harbor Township became the 23rd person to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler Wednesday in Camden.
Sutor admitted to receiving about $150,000 for his role in the scheme and for causing more than $2 million in fraudulent claims for expensive compounded medications, according to the US Attorney's Office.
Sate and Press of Atlantic City records show Sutor joined the Ventnor Fire Department in 2008 and earns a salary of $99,760 per year.
Ventnor Fire Chief Michael Cahill deferred all comments to Mayor Beth Holtzman Wednesday following the news of Sutor’s plea. Holtzman said that as of this morning, Sutor is suspended without pay and the city is moving for his termination.
Sutor is the third firefighter and one of several public employees, including teachers, to admit to having role in this scheme. The fraud first came to light in July 2017 after reports of federal subpoenas in Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City requesting information about employee health benefits. The first plea agreement came the following month from Matthew Tedesco, a pharmaceutical representative from Linwood.
Other local firefighters involved are Michael Pepper of the Atlantic City Fire Department and Michael Sher of the Margate Fire Department.
Holtzman said she was unaware if any of Ventnor's employees were implicated in the fraud until a day ago.
“I didn’t know,” she said. “You hear so many things and they said the Downbeach communities, and were one of them. It saddens me.”
Holtzman said she knew Sutor and he is a “good guy,” but actions have consequences. She said that one firefighter’s actions aren’t a reflection on the department or the city.
“They’re a great group of guys. They do a great job protecting the residents of Ventnor,” she said.
According to the documents in the case, Sutor was one of the owners of a un-named company formed to market prescription compounded medications. From May 2015 through February 2016, Sutor and others associated with the company persuaded individuals in New Jersey to obtain very expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications.
The scheme targeted individuals on state health benefits plans like teachers, firefighters, police officers and state troopers. The recruiters like Sutor offered the public employees hundreds of dollars per month to agree to obtain prescription compounded medications without any examination by a medical professional.
A still yet-to-be-named compounding pharmacy would receive a generous payout from the health benefits plan for filling prescriptions for the compounded medications. The pharmacy would then pay a portion of the proceeds to the conspirators who served as recruiters, who would then pass that money down to the lower-level recruiters, doctors and public employees.
Sutor faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, must forfeit criminal proceeds and pay restitution of at least $2,092,791.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2019.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.