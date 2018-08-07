VENTNOR — A case of bed bugs has temporarily closed the city’s library and community center.
The Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library System and the Ventnor Culture Arts Center at 6500 Atlantic Ave. will be closed Tuesday, according to the city website. The city anticipates the buildings to be closed until Wednesday.
“Bedbugs have been identified in some of the public seating today. The furniture has been removed and destroyed, and the entire building is being professionally treated,” the statement said.
City Administrator Maria Mento told the Press of Atlantic City an exterminator spray treated the affected areas in the library. All fabric chairs and cloth items were permanently removed. On Wednesday, an exterminator will check the buildings, using a specialized bed bug detecting canine, and place 24 monitors throughout the facility.
"The library and adjoining building and rooms will be monitored for six weeks and if anything else needs to be done during or after that period, we will do that" said Mento.
The city advised those who have visited the library or community center in the past two weeks to check their belongings.
Both facilities were closed Monday evening, but a voice message at the Culture Arts Center said the summer arts camp, yoga classes and watercolor classes will be canceled.
