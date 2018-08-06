VENTNOR — A case of bedbugs has temporarily closed the city's library and community center.
The Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library System and the Ventnor Culture Arts Center at 6500 Atlantic Ave. will be closed Tuesday, according to the Ventnor City website.
"Bedbugs have been identified in some of the public seating today. The furniture has been removed and destroyed, and the entire building is being professionally treated," the statement said.
The city advised those who have visited the library or community center in the past two weeks to check their belongings.
Both facilities were closed Monday evening, but a voice message at the Culture Arts Center said the summer arts camp, yoga classes and watercolor classes will be canceled.
The statement said the city will monitor the situation going forward and will let residents know when both sites reopen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.