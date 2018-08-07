VENTNOR — A case of bed bugs has temporarily closed the city’s library and community center.
The Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library System and the Ventnor Culture Arts Center at 6500 Atlantic Ave. will be closed Tuesday, according to the city website.
“Bedbugs have been identified in some of the public seating today. The furniture has been removed and destroyed, and the entire building is being professionally treated,” the statement said.
Mayor Beth Holtzman said she anticipates the building will reopen Wedesnday, after a post-treatment sweep by exterminators. Holtzman said the insects were found in three upholstered chairs in the library.
"For precautionary reasons, I closed down the entire the building. Everything was taken out and disposed of" she said. Hotlzman told the Press of Atlantic City she wants the county replace the library chairs with non-cloth seating for sanitary purposes.
"Any facility or business that serves the public and has furniture or upholstery can be at risk for something like this" she added.
City Administrator Maria Mento said an exterminator spray treated the affected areas in the library. All fabric chairs and cloth items were permanently removed.
"The library and adjoining building and rooms will be monitored for six weeks and if anything else needs to be done during or after that period, we will do that" said Mento.
The city advised those who have visited the library or community center in the past two weeks to check their belongings.
Both facilities were closed Monday evening, but a voice message at the Culture Arts Center said the summer arts camp, yoga classes and watercolor classes will be canceled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.