VENTNOR - Jeff George, who lives here, doesn't want to hear that he may have brought an elderly man back from the dead on the day before Easter at the Acme Markets on Wellington Avenue.
"I saw something I responded," said George who received CPR training from the American Red Cross as the owner of Atlantic City Cruises, out of Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City. "I wasn't nervous."
A little before 8 a.m. Saturday, George, 51, was at the Acme doing shopping for Easter Sunday and the week. He was there before crowds showed up.
While standing in the checkout line with his groceries, he noticed the elderly man, who was right in front of him. His breathing was labored. He took a seat in front of the cashier and removed his mask, George said on Sunday.
One of the Acme employees brought him a folding chair, and they had him sit against the windhow, so that other people could check out.
The elderly man closed his eyes and slumped downed in the folding chair, which caused George to spring into action because he believed the man was having an apparent heart attack.
The senior was placed flat on his back. The elderly man had a weak or slight pulse, George said. His eyes were rolling to the back of his head, and his mouth was closed.
George knew what to do because he was given a refresher course in CPR training last year.
George performed one complete cycle of 30 compressions, which is the rhythm pushing on the chest with two hands, and made it halfway through the second cycle when the man started to breathe on his own and cough a little, George said.
George did not have a mouth guard on him, and the man's mouth was closed, so he did not give him mouth to mouth.
The elderly man started to be alert, and his mouth was open, but he was groggy, George said.
After about 10 minutes, the senior had his head propped up with a roll of toilet tissue, George said. He knew his name. He knew how old he was - 89. He knew what the date was and was able to squeeze George's hand.
The Press tried to reach one of the eldery's man's children before its Sunday deadine, but was unsuccessful. The manager working at Acme on Sunday did not want to discuss the matter.
VENTNOR — There may be fewer people out on the streets, but the city and surrounding area ar…
While the elderly man was still on the floor, he wanted to pay his grocery bill, George said. He payed the first half on a credit card and wanted to pay the rest of his bill - $33 - in cash, George said.
The city's EMS and firefighters arrived on the scene and put the man in an ambulance.
George left the scene and headed out to buy the Easter ham at Marcacci Meats on North Delsea Drive in Vineland.
Jenn Hopkins, Jeff George's wife, showed up at Acme before her husband left for Vineland. She spoke to her husband about what happened and posted the information online.
Hopkins grew concerned about the elderly man, wondering how he would get his groceries, how he would get home and how he would get his car.
The hospital, fire and police departments were called by Hopkins, but she had no luck finding anyone related to elderly man. She was told his name by her husband and believed he lived locally because it is the offseason. She did not disclose his name for privacy reasons.
The information was posted on two Ventnor community forums on Facebook by Hopkins. She said he was the man was age 89 and his first name was Al, Alan, or Allan.
Hopkins was contacted by a woman who thought she knew the elderly man and sent Hopkins his picture. Hopkins sent her husband the photo and confirmed that it was the same man.
Hopkins used detective work and found the phone number for his daughter and his son.
"The son called and thanked me and thanked Jeff. He's (the elderly father) fine," said Hopkins, who added the daughter also called her.
Hopkins said the Ventnor community forum helped out because it helped her find the elderly man's family members during a time when people are not supposed to have personal contact with individuals they don't live with.
"He's amazing, absolutely amazing, an incredible man," said Hopkins about her husband. "Not all heroes wear capes. Mine wears a captain's hat."
Inflatable water park
The proposed inflatable water park would be situated in the bay off of Amherst Avenue on a private water lot purchased by the water park owner, according to city’s zoning officer, Roger McLarnon.
The operators have obtained approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, but have yet to submit an application to the city’s planning board, McLarnon said. Although the water park would be situated on private property, landward access will be used to get to the park.
“Once they use bulkhead to cross into the water it has to go to the planning board,” he said. “They want to get up and running by the summer so I imagine an application would be submitted soon.”
The water park operators could not be reached for comment.
“There seems to be a lot of excitement for it,” McLarnon said. “We’re always looking for different ways for families to stay in Margate, and visitors. Plus it’s something to do for the kids. We want the waterfront activity to generate activity down there.”
Margate promenade
An elevated walkway is also coming to Amherst Avenue as part of a bulkhead project the city is working on. Phase one of the project includes replacing about 1,250 feet of bulkhead along the bay, which will be completed by May.
The second phase, which will begin in the fall, includes the construction of an eight to 10 foot wide elevated walkway the will extend about four blocks long.
“We want Amherst Ave. to be pedestrian friendly,” McLarnon said. “Ultimately we would like to carry it down to the Washington Avenue pier.”
The promenade will also have benches, trash receptacles and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access. Altogether the project will cost 1.6 million and is funded by appropriated funds from the city’s capital plan.
And while an elevated walkway is coming to the bay, some residents are pushing for a boardwalk on the beach.
“Margate is all in favor of a boardwalk, it’s just a matter of where they are,” said Glenn Klotz, director the Margate Boardwalk Committee. “We’re a boardwalk town. We’re on a boardwalk island.”
The five-person committee rolled out a petition in hopes to get 275 signatures from residents in favor of a boardwalk. He then plans to take the petition to commissioners and then, hopefully, get a referendum on the November general election ballot.
“We have a lot of people in Margate that use the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks,” he said. “If they’re going to use it in Ventnor, let’s have it in Margate.”
He said a boardwalk would increase security in the city because it would provide lighting and allow police to better patrol the area. A boardwalk would also make it easier for emergency vehicles to access the beach if needed, he added.
But the city has no plans for constructing a beach boardwalk.
“We’re focusing on the bay,” McLarnon said. “The boardwalk on the beach was never part of the master plan. We have a lot of other needs to spend $30 million on than a boardwalk right now.”
Upgrades to the Ventnor pier
New bathrooms, a concession stand and a pier master’s office are coming to the Ventnor pier and plan to be completed by Memorial Day.
The current bathroom had a single toilet and urinal and had a 20-minute wait to use it in the summer, according to Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf.
“It’s basically a shed that’s been converted to bathrooms,” he said.
The city has about $1 million from an older grant to use for the pier improvements. Landgraf would not specify how much would be used for the pier.
The city plans to lease out the concession stand to a vendor. No ice cream will be sold at the stand, because it’s sold on the beach, but commissioners are considering allowing ice cream to be sold at the stand at night.
Ventnor pocket park
The city is also purchasing a parcel of land to convert it into a pocket park. The property, at 6510 Ventnor Ave., was a three-story building that was severely damaged from a fire over July 4 weekend.
Landgraf said the owner’s fire insurance only covered demolition and not enough to rebuild. He said the city was then approached by a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, “but we didn’t want a rehabilitation facility in our downtown. There’s one down the street,” he said.
The city is purchasing the lot for $85,000 and will eventually put in benches, lighting and shrubbery.
“A restaurant will not be able to use it for table service,” he said. “But if someone wants to grab a slice of pizza or a sandwich, they can certainly go there and have their lunch.
“We’ll create a pocket park until a better use comes up,” he added. “We’re open to suggestions for businesses.”
To design the park, Landgraf reached out to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology for student input. Students who are learning drafting and design will visit the site and then submit designs for the park. He plans to have a designed park completed by fall. Until then, the city will put benches in for summer 2020.
“It’s just a little respite,” he said. “We’re excited to create a green space.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.