Jeff George of Ventnor

Jenn Hopkins with her husband, Jeff George, of Ventnor. Jeff George possibly saved a man's life on the day before Easter, and Jenn Hopkins found his relatives using the Ventnor community forum on Facebook.

 JENN HOPKINS / PROVIDED

VENTNOR - Jeff George, who lives here, doesn't want to hear that he may have brought an elderly man back from the dead on the day before Easter at the Acme Markets on Wellington Avenue.

"I saw something I responded," said George who received CPR training from the American Red Cross as the owner of Atlantic City Cruises, out of Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City. "I wasn't nervous."

A little before 8 a.m. Saturday, George, 51, was at the Acme doing shopping for Easter Sunday and the week. He was there before crowds showed up.

While standing in the checkout line with his groceries, he noticed the elderly man, who was right in front of him. His breathing was labored. He took a seat in front of the cashier and removed his mask, George said on Sunday.

One of the Acme employees brought him a folding chair, and they had him sit against the windhow, so that other people could check out.

The elderly man closed his eyes and slumped downed in the folding chair, which caused George to spring into action because he believed the man was having an apparent heart attack.

The senior was placed flat on his back. The elderly man had a weak or slight pulse, George said. His eyes were rolling to the back of his head, and his mouth was closed.

George knew what to do because he was given a refresher course in CPR training last year.

George performed one complete cycle of 30 compressions, which is the rhythm pushing on the chest with two hands, and made it halfway through the second cycle when the man started to breathe on his own and cough a little, George said.

George did not have a mouth guard on him, and the man's mouth was closed, so he did not give him mouth to mouth.

The elderly man started to be alert, and his mouth was open, but he was groggy, George said.

After about 10 minutes, the senior had his head propped up with a roll of toilet tissue, George said. He knew his name. He knew how old he was - 89. He knew what the date was and was able to squeeze George's hand.

The Press tried to reach one of the eldery's man's children before its Sunday deadine, but was unsuccessful. The manager working at Acme on Sunday did not want to discuss the matter.

While the elderly man was still on the floor, he wanted to pay his grocery bill, George said. He payed the first half on a credit card and wanted to pay the rest of his bill - $33 - in cash, George said.

The city's EMS and firefighters arrived on the scene and put the man in an ambulance.

George left the scene and headed out to buy the Easter ham at Marcacci Meats on North Delsea Drive in Vineland.

Jenn Hopkins, Jeff George's wife, showed up at Acme before her husband left for Vineland. She spoke to her husband about what happened and posted the information online.

Hopkins grew concerned about the elderly man, wondering how he would get his groceries, how he would get home and how he would get his car.

The hospital, fire and police departments were called by Hopkins, but she had no luck finding anyone related to elderly man. She was told his name by her husband and believed he lived locally because it is the offseason. She did not disclose his name for privacy reasons.

The information was posted on two Ventnor community forums on Facebook by Hopkins. She said he was the man was age 89 and his first name was Al, Alan, or Allan.

Hopkins was contacted by a woman who thought she knew the elderly man and sent Hopkins his picture. Hopkins sent her husband the photo and confirmed that it was the same man.

Hopkins used detective work and found the phone number for his daughter and his son.

"The son called and thanked me and thanked Jeff. He's (the elderly father) fine," said Hopkins, who added the daughter also called her.

Hopkins said the Ventnor community forum helped out because it helped her find the elderly man's family members during a time when people are not supposed to have personal contact with individuals they don't live with.

"He's amazing, absolutely amazing, an incredible man," said Hopkins about her husband. "Not all heroes wear capes. Mine wears a captain's hat."

  

  

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments