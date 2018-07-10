VENTNOR — Police and detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office were visible inside and out of the Vassar Square Condominiums Monday, one day after two homicides on the eighth floor roiled the town.
The deaths of a mother and her daughter at the condos have officially been labeled homicides, and the search continues for their killer, according to a statement by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday inside a residence there.
Rosen and Gordon were the victims of apparent blunt force trauma, Tyner said.
No arrests have been made, and the deaths are believed to “be an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public,” according to the prosecutor’s release.
Autopsies for both women are scheduled for Tuesday.
On Monday, rumors swirled among residents about the identity of the killer and his or her motive. However the Prosecutor’s Office had not announced either.
Locksmiths were at the building Monday with police, though it is unclear which units they were changing the locks for.
Residents who said they did not want to be identified, saying they were fearful since the killer had not been arrested, said nothing this terrible had ever happened at the condos.
Many of the residents who spoke have lived there for decades.
The Vassar Square Condominiums dub themselves “The Queen of the Ventnor City Boardwalk” and have 212 units.
The doors beyond the main lobby to the elevators and stairs are kept locked, so only people with a key can get into the residence section of the building.
According to public records, Rosen sold unit 802 in the building in 2016 for $100,000.
The joint investigation is continuing between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.