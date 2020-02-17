VENTNOR — City commissioners are looking for ways to address parking issues in the north side of the city where parking permits are required and there’s not enough parking.
More than 50 residents came out to the Commissioners meeting Thursday night seeking answers as to how the city plans to resolve the issue. During the meeting, Commissioner Tim Kriebel gave a presentation on the parking problems identified in the north side and offered a handful of possible solutions.
The north end, which runs from Jackson Avenue to Frankfort Avenue, has about 600 parking spaces. Currently, the city charges $1 per year for a parking permit for the north end.
One household can have as many parking permits as they do cars. Business employees and rental residents can also obtain parking permits. Residents can hold guests permits as well.
“That adds up to about 4,000 permits in an area that has approximately 600 parking spaces,” Kriebel said. “We have four permits for every space, at least. We’re playing a very complicated game of musical chairs.”
He said a factor contributing to the parking issue this year is the construction of a lot of new houses. While many are raised for flood protection, giving residents a parking space or two of their own underneath the houses, there’s a curb cut now in front of those homes. The curb cuts have eliminated a parking space or two on the street. Parking spaces have also been eliminated on Atlantic Avenue near street corners for increased sight lines.
A third factor is the return of theater patrons as the Ventnor Square Theater is scheduled to open this spring.
“One criticism is, ‘Well I should be able to park in front of my home,’” Kriebel said. “Because of the density of this area, parking permits are designed to help you do that.”
He added that a parking permit doesn’t guarantee a permit holder a spot. While the issue was presented at this week’s meeting, a solution won’t happen any time soon.
“I don’t think we’re going to take action this year, but we want to be able to get this right,” he said.
Options to appease the parking issue include limiting permits per household, increasing permit fees, eliminating permits for residents in high rises (which usually have garages) and increasing two-hour parking limits to three hours.
“If we keep it at two hours, every movie theater patron will be in violation of it every time they go to the movies,” he said. “Movies are longer than two hours.”
Richard Gober, who lives on Hillside Avenue, said the reason residents were at the meeting is because they know that parking will only get worse once the theater opens.
"No doubt that we're concerned...about the movie theater," he said. "Why didn't they build a two-story parking lot back there? What I don't want to do is find a person who pays $7,000 in real estate taxes coming home from work at 6:30...and having a hard time finding a parking spot."
Another option would be to eliminate two-hour parking altogether, which would eliminate the need for parking permits.
“It might be considered the wild west option, the wild north, but it eliminates the need and eliminates the controversy as well,” he said. “There is no other part of the city that has two-hour parking.”
He said other cities only sell a few hundred parking permits and charge $250 to $300 per permit. While that is another option for Ventnor to consider, Kriebel said it’s not a favorable one.
The increase in parking in the north end began in the 1970’s when casinos came to Atlantic City, according to Police Chief Doug Biagi.
“Everybody was using the area of Jackson Avenue to park their cars, take a jitney and go up to the casinos,” he said.
But the change in number of casinos has changed how many cars park in the area, he said. Now, finding a parking spot is only a problem in the summer time.
“You don’t have that influx all year round,” Biagi said. “You do not have that problem anymore in the winter. We’re talking about three months, the 100 days of summer.”
